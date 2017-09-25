Síguenos
Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Reaches #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

"Bodak Yellow" is the first hip-hop song by a female solo rapper to hit #1 in nearly 20 years

Foto: Rob Kim/Getty Images - Rapper Cardi B poses for a photo at the <i>NYLON&#39;s Rebel Fashion Party</i> at the Gramercy Park Hotel on September 12, 2017 in New York City.
Por:
Univision
25 Sep | 5:29 PM EDT
Cardi B has some serious cause to celebrate.

The rapper's smash hit debut single, "Bodak Yellow ," has officially reached the No. 1 slot on the Billboard charts. What is even more impressive is the fact that no other single female rapper has been able reach that slot in almost 20 years. (The last woman to hold the title was Lauryn Hill in 1998 for her song, "Dop Wop (That Thing).")

WARNING: The videos in this article contain mature language.

To celebrate her big win, Cardi was invited to an event where she was surprised to have her family and friends in attendance.

During the event, she took some time to thank everyone for their support.

Congrats, Cardi!


