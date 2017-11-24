Big Sean gives out thousands of turkeys for Thanksgiving

Did you know: Yesterday, @BigSean blessed a classroom of students with FREE SHOES, after giving away 5,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need? 😳 Probably not because The Don isn't the type of man who likes to brag about doing the right thing! We have to catch our breath every year during this annual week of giving. Why? When The Detroit Don comes home...soooo many people get major #blessings! Somehow, Sean Michael Anderson keeps raising the bar for himself, and we anxiously look forward to what this phenomenal human being will do next! RepostBy @freccity: "‪Look who popped in at the FREC today! @bigsean came through with sneakers and fly gear for the students of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy. We see you #SeanDon 👀 @fordfund @seanandersonorg @mogulprep @shawnhwilson6 #bigsean #detroit #detroitlove ‬" #Detroit #BigSean #Puma #shoes #newshoes #charity #givingback #giveaway

A post shared by Sean Anderson Foundation (@seanandersonorg) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:03am PST