Big Sean gives out thousands of turkeys for Thanksgiving

In a continued annual tradition, rapper Big Sean along with his family gave back to his community in a big way. This year Sean Don handed out over 5,000 turkeys along with the fixings in his hometown of River Rouge, Michigan.
Last year in 2016, Big Sean handed out a little over 2,000 turkeys at the same event.
Annual Turkey Giveaway away today. We gave close to 5,000 turkeys w/ sides this year. I smiled so much today man. Too much love for everybody there! Blessed 🙏🏾@seanandersonorg 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/P7OlY8K54P— Sean Don (@BigSean) November 22, 2017
On top of the turkey giveaway, the rapper blessed students of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit with a pair of new shoes. This video was captured of Sean doing the giving this Thanksgiving.
Did you know: Yesterday, @BigSean blessed a classroom of students with FREE SHOES, after giving away 5,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need? 😳 Probably not because The Don isn't the type of man who likes to brag about doing the right thing! We have to catch our breath every year during this annual week of giving. Why? When The Detroit Don comes home...soooo many people get major #blessings! Somehow, Sean Michael Anderson keeps raising the bar for himself, and we anxiously look forward to what this phenomenal human being will do next! RepostBy @freccity: "Look who popped in at the FREC today! @bigsean came through with sneakers and fly gear for the students of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy. We see you #SeanDon 👀 @fordfund @seanandersonorg @mogulprep @shawnhwilson6 #bigsean #detroit #detroitlove " #Detroit #BigSean #Puma #shoes #newshoes #charity #givingback #giveaway