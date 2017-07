Beyoncè and Jay-Z reveal names of twin's

The hip hop power couple finally tells the world what the names of the two twins are!

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z look on before Miguel Cotto takes on Canelo Alvarez in their middleweight fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty

On June 26th, according to TMZ, the hip-hop power couple filed legal documents of the names of their twins. The twins Rumi and Sir Carter are now part of the family along with daughter Blue Ivy. The Carters who are the most wealthy couple at a combined worth of a billion dollars have filed trademark with the same company that had filed trademark rights for their daughter Blue Ivy.

The Carters trademark their children's names so later they can use it for whatever type of product or marketing.