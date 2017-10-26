Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Dana's All or Nothing Holiday Cash starts Monday

You could win it all or win nothing.

Por:
Univision
26 Oct | 6:25 PM EDT
Comparte

Starting Monday, October 30th you can win money! We're talking $1k or more.

Here's how it works...

Listen to Dana's Show on Friday, October 27th and on Monday, October 30th, Dana will ask the question to caller 8 when they dial 1-844-440-0985.

If the caller gets the answer correct they win, if the caller doesn't they get nothing and the jackpot is increased the next day another thousand dollars!

So, store our phone number in your phone and listen out for when Dana will be asking to call in. Good luck.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Happy birthday, Drake!
  2. Dana Cortez Show was out and about for National Night Out
  3. Khalid walks us through his first prom
  4. A pregnant woman robs a bank?!
  5. Dana Cortez chats with Becky G about her relationship status
RELACIONADO:Dana CortezAnthony ADJ Automatic