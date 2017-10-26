Dana's All or Nothing Holiday Cash starts Monday

Starting Monday, October 30th you can win money! We're talking $1k or more.

Here's how it works...

Listen to Dana's Show on Friday, October 27th and on Monday, October 30th, Dana will ask the question to caller 8 when they dial 1-844-440-0985.

If the caller gets the answer correct they win, if the caller doesn't they get nothing and the jackpot is increased the next day another thousand dollars!