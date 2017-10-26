Dana's All or Nothing Holiday Cash starts Monday

Starting Monday, October 30th you can win money! We're talking $1k or more.
Here's how it works...
Listen to Dana's Show on Friday, October 27th and on Monday, October 30th, Dana will ask the question to caller 8 when they dial 1-844-440-0985.
If the caller gets the answer correct they win, if the caller doesn't they get nothing and the jackpot is increased the next day another thousand dollars!
So, store our phone number in your phone and listen out for when Dana will be asking to call in. Good luck.