Dana Cortez Show - the men get beautified with charcoal masks

Dom stopped by the Dana Cortez Show to give Anthony A and DJ Automatic a taste of the latest beauty trend: a charcoal mask.

The charcoal mask is applied directly to the skin and then left for a few minutes to set. Then, it is peeled off with the goal of extracting blackheads and impurities in the skin. Little did the men know that the removal of the charcoal mask is known to be quite painful. Check out how the guys did in the video below.