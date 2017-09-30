publicidad
Puerto Rico flag
Opinion
Silverio Perez
Silverio Perez
Opinión

Writer, musician, comedian and entrepreneur born in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Clean Slate

Clean Slate

Silverio Pérez will publish a chronicle from Puerto Rico every week to tell the long and winding road of reconstruction that starts in the island after the scourge of Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico flag
Puerto Rico flag

If we put some responsible optimism into practice, I have no doubt that Puerto Rico will rise again after the terrible lashing of Hurricane Maria. But if we fail to recognize the historical context in which this natural phenomenon occurs, it will be difficult to begin with a clean slate in order to build, at long last, the country that we all want.

Between the early-morning hours of Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 and nightfall of that same day, Hurricane Maria tore our country out of the present day and transported it back to the days of San Ciriaco, San Felipe and San Ciprián legendary hurricanes. The importance of those three hurricanes lies precisely in the historical moments in which they occurred.

publicidad

San Ciriaco devastated the island on August 8th, 1899, one year after the United States invasion, and it caused 3,369 deaths and irreparable damage to crops and infrastructure. The disaster wrought by this hurricane allowed the occupying forces to take over total administrative control of the island.

San Felipe, in 1928, and San Ciprián, in 1932, heightened the poverty that the country was already experiencing during the years of the Great Depression. The construction of military bases, the social programs that were part of Roosevelt’s New Deal, and the concession of certain political powers to Puerto Rico, such as the election a governor, were part of this historical period.

Maria, for its part, delivered the final death blow to an imaginary country built by the architects of the Associated Free State of Puerto Rico after the end of the Second World War. The United States’ proposal, which was met with at least partial acceptance by the United Nations, had been that this “Commonwealth” solution would resolve the colonial problem of the relationship established with the island after the 1898 invasion.

As the Commonwealth, we became the display case of democracy and progress, touted as an example of the ideal relationship with the U.S. to which countries should aspire in the Cold War era. Little by little, the display case began to crack. It was patched up here and there to keep it together: tax exemptions for companies that invested in the island, food stamps, birth control, the promotion of immigration, loans and more loans, until it finally shattered in 2006.

publicidad

Between June 8th and 9th, 2016, in fewer hours even than the onslaught of Maria, actions taken by the three branches of the United States government left the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico every bit as devastated as the country is at this very moment. We’re back to the days of San Ciriaco when, at the end of his brief reign, the military governor, General George Davis, wrote to Washington and said: “The island was occupied by force, and the people have no voice in determining their own destiny.” This assertion was formalized, 117 years later, before the United States Supreme Court in the case of the People vs. Sánchez Valle; a gift from the White House to the people of Puerto Rico on Christmas Eve, 2015.

Let’s come now to the present. The new government of Ricardo Rosselló acknowledged, in June of 2017, that the public debt, upwards of 140 billion dollars if we include what is owed to the retirement systems, was unpayable, and he requested bankruptcy protection under section three of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA). Under this law, a fiscal control board was imposed on the country with the goal, by means of severe austerity measures, of balancing the budget and, in so doing, securing funds to pay bondholders.

If we fail to understand this historical context, the ongoing disaster of the other hurricane that has been beating us down socially, politically and economically over the past decades and has left the island bankrupt we won’t be able rise and rebuild in any meaningful and lasting manner.

publicidad

Maria pulled the cloak off an island that has attempted to hide the fact that we are the most unequal country in America and the fifth most unequal in the world, one in which the poorest 10% accounts for scarcely 0.2% of the country’s income and the richest 20% controls 60% of that income. A country in which 46% of the population lives below the poverty line. An island that imports 85% of what it consumes and, as obligated under the Cabotage Law (also known as the Jones Act) passed in 1920, must do so using exclusively the most expensive cargo ships in the world, those belonging to the United States Merchant Marine.

Although Maria’s winds lashed everyone equally, rich and poor, it is already evident that the heaviest burdens of death, suffering, limitations and destruction will be borne by the poor.

Nevertheless, there is a great deal happening that feeds my hope that, after hitting bottom, our county will say: time for a clean slate, and it will rise, this time, stronger than ever and conscious that the mistakes of the past must not be repeated.

Maria pulled the cloak off an island that has attempted to hide the fact that we are the most unequal country in America and the fifth most unequal in the world... A country in which 46% of the population lives below the poverty line.


I took a tour of the few highways that are even the least bit passable and, more than anything else, what I noticed was the huge number of enormous trees, yanked out of the ground, their roots exposed for all to see, and those still standing upright, not a single leaf left on them.  I saw no birds, and even the song of the coquí frog seemed to have gone silent. Yet, two days later, the birds began to fly about, looking for new branches upon which to perch and the coquís started singing with greater gusto than ever.  I have no doubt that if we let them, those trees torn from the ground would dig their roots back into the nearby earth.

Nature shows us the path to follow: we must be reborn. But this rebirth is not a matter for some far off future moment. The time is now. I can see it happening already. It is in the generosity that has been the leading force in the poorest neighborhoods to the enclaves of luxury homes; I feel it in the immediate solidarity we have seen from the other part of our country that lives in the United States; it’s in the words of those who prophesize that this is the moment to do what must be done, a moment that can no longer be deferred; it’s in the interest the youth have taken in agriculture; in the cultural expressions that continue to be the backbone of our identity; in the university students who refuse to allow neoliberal hurricane winds to dismantle our first educational institution; it’s in the defense of the environment in Peñuelas, Arecibo, Adjuntas, and everywhere that man’s devastation outdoes nature’s.

publicidad

With responsible optimism we will rise. This is the moment. There is no other.

This is the first of a series of 24 chronicles that will be published weekly in English and Spanish

Translated from the Spanish by Jessica Powell for Cronicas www.24semanas.org Puerto Rico-Mexico Resilience Fund

Note: This piece was selected for publication in our opinion section as a contribution to the public debate. The vision (s) expressed there belong exclusively to the author (s) and / or organization (s) they represent. This content does not represent the vision of Univision News or its editorial line.

Fotos: Puerto Rico manda un grito de alerta por la difícil recuperación tras el huracán
N&eacute;stor Serrano camina en la planta superior de su casa en Yabucoa...
Néstor Serrano camina en la planta superior de su casa en Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, que se quedó totalmente al descubierto y sin paredes. G Foto: Gerald Herbert/AP | Univision
10 d&iacute;as sin productos b&aacute;sicos. Afectados por el hurac&aacu...
10 días sin productos básicos. Afectados por el huracán María hacen fila para abastecerse de alimentos en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Foto: Thais Llorca/EFE | Univision
Un hombre camina dentro de un supermercado devastado por el hurac&aacute...
Un hombre camina dentro de un supermercado devastado por el huracán María en Salinas, Puerto Rico. Foto: Alvin Baez/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Decenas de personas hacen fila en una gasolinera para llenar tanques de...
Decenas de personas hacen fila en una gasolinera para llenar tanques de combustible en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Algunos incluso pasaron la noche esperando. Foto: Alvin Baez/Reuters | Univision
Un grupo de puertorrique&ntilde;os espera para embarcar en un crucero Ro...
Un grupo de puertorriqueños espera para embarcar en un crucero Royal Caribbean en San Juan para que los evacúe a Estados Unidos continental. Foto: Alvin Baez/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
preview 2:22
Primer Impacto
29 sep, 2017 | 05:00 PM
La destrucción de María también llegó al emblemático barrio puertorriqueño de La Perla
Clean Slate img-1822.JPG
Opinión
29 sep, 2017 | 01:32 PM
Puerto Rico no es un desastre natural
Frances Negrón-Muntaner
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Política
El Trump-iezo del día: el presidente recibe un gancho al hígado
El golpe vino de la renuncia y salida por la puerta de atrás del Secretario de Salud, Tom Price y las fuertes declaraciones de la alcaldesa de San Juan.
preview
Trasplantes
Mujer que recibió la donación de un riñón relata cómo le cambió la vida
Esta mujer fue beneficiaria de una donación de un riñón, que le permitió rehacer su vida normal. Sin embargo, hoy busca recibir un trasplante otra vez.
preview
Asaltos y Robos
Continúa la ola de robos en El Alamo, una mujer fue víctima
La mujer denuncia el robo de su bolso en su auto, que fue abierto por el ladrón. El incidente fue captado por una cámara de seguridad.
preview
Muertes
Se investiga la muerte de un hombre en taller al sur de San Antonio como posible asesinato
De acuerdo con detalles revelados por un familiar del fallecido, pudo haber sido asesinado de un golpe en la cabeza.
preview
Leyes y Prohibiciones
Buscan terminar con la ley de portación de armas en universidades de Georgia
Un grupo de maestros presentó una demanda en contra del gobernador Nathan Deal para que dé marcha atrás a esta polémica ley, que entró en vigor hace un par de meses.
preview
DACA
Si sientes ansiedad por DACA hay una línea de ayuda en Chicago
Enrique Rodríguez te tiene más información sobre este tema.
preview
Pronóstico
Se esperan temperaturas máximas de 83 grados en Los Ángeles para este sábado
Los vientos que vienen desde el norte y el Pacífico van a seguir trayendo aire fresco cerca de la línea costera de California.
preview
Interés Humano
Charros de California montan para recaudar fondos para pacientes con cáncer en California
Los organizadores del Clásico de las Américas, un evento de charrería y escaramuzas en Pico Rivera, California, esperan recibir entre 5,000 y 8,000 asistentes este fin de semana. Los fondos recaudados serán enviados al St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
preview
Salud Sexual
Tabú: ¿Qué es lo que buscan los hombres en un encuentro sexual?
Un estudio de la Universidad de Indiana concluye que ellos también disfrutan del sexo suave, con caricias y romance. Según la sexóloga Myriam Balbela, reconocer los tiempos de cada uno, hombre y mujer, es esencial para una óptima relación íntima.
preview
Accidentes
Persecución policiaca por reporte de auto robado termina en un aparatoso accidente
Los sospechosos se estrellaron contra un autobús y el vehículo en el que viajaban quedó parcialmente destruido. El bus transportaba a 25 personas. Afortunadamente ninguno declaró necesitar asistencia médica.
preview
Sucesos
Conductor atropella a tres peatones cerca de Penn Station en Nueva York
El conductor de una furgoneta roja perdió el control de su vehículo y golpeó a tres personas en la calle 32 y la Séptima Avenida, cerca de Penn Station. Las víctimas, dos mujeres y un hombre, fueron trasladadas al Bellevue Hospital Center, donde se recuperan de las heridas.
preview
El Free-Guey
La emocionante pelea entre El Tambochi y Raúl 'El Pelón'
Los locutores del Free-guey show y El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo se enfrentaron en una batalla sin límite de tiempo durante las 'Fiestas Patrias' en Fort Worth, Texas.
Netzahualcóyotl Romero
preview
Arrestos
Arrestan a un cuarto sospechoso en la muerte de un joven de White Settlement
Su nombre es Alan Nicks, de 24 años. Se entregó a las autoridades en la cárcel del condado de Tarrant. Se le involucra con los hermanos Garrison. Kyle, de 17; Tyee, de 18; y Sean, de 23 años; por la muerte de Xavier Olesko.
preview
Huracán María
¿Cómo me aseguro de que mi donación llegará a los damnificados en Puerto Rico?
Para verificar las credenciales de la organización a la que va a donar, puede hacerlo a través de la página del Fiscal General de Nueva York, Better Business Bureau y GuideStar, que evalúan las entidades sin fines de lucro.
preview
Pronóstico
Pronóstico del tiempo para este fin de semana en Miami
Existe una buena posibilidad de lluvias y tormentas en los próximos días. Las temperaturas estarán cercanas a los 88 grados Fahrenheit.
preview
Huracán María
¿Cuál es la situación en Puerto Rico tras el paso del huracán María y a qué se debe?
A casi 10 días del voraz paso del huracán María por la isla de Puerto Rico, miles de personas continúan sin recibir ayuda humanitaria. Según el Mayor Ángel Calderón, del Ejército de Salvación en Dallas, y de origen puertorriqueño; hay personas que no han recibido ni siquiera una sola botella del agua.
Shows Más
preview 2:39
Primer Impacto
Alcaldesa de San Juan siente "impotencia por no poder sacar los insumos" del puerto
Carmen Yulín Cruz, alcaldesa de San Juan, con lágrimas en los ojos dice que solo puede pensar en las personas a quien no les ha llegado la ayuda y la necesidad que tiene ella de dejarles saber que si importan.
manicura cuidado trucos
Compartiendo Entre Amigas
Trucos para el cuidado de la manicura
Las uñas son un detalle del arreglo personal que nunca pasa desapercibido. Sigue leyendo y descubre cómo puede hacer para que la manicura dure más tiempo.
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América
Despierta America
Cumple Catalina Mesa
Despierta América
Baby Joshua celebró el cumpleaños de su mamá Catalina Mesa
Catalina Mesa celebró su cumpleaños al lado de su mayor bendición, su hijo Joshua de 1 año. Mira las fotos del festejo que le organizó Orlando Segura junto a su pequeño.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Javier, un vecino de Yabucoa, camina por el techo de su casa junto a una...
Huracán María
Diez historias extraordinarias de Puerto Rico que han pasado desapercibidas durante la tragedia
Una comunidad tensa un cable de una orilla a otra para poder huír por el río de su pueblo azotado por María, hay que enterrar más de un millón de pollos que murieron con el huracán, un alcalde va casa por casa con un teléfono satelital y un lujoso crucero llega al rescate de 1,700 damnificados en San Juan.
Por: Angélica Gallón S.
Karla Luna
Entretenimiento
En privado y con sus hijos presentes, ya cremaron a Karla Luna
Los familiares de Karla dejaron pasar durante cerca de tres horas a los seguidores de la comediante que se dieron cita en la funeraria de Monterrey, en el norte de México.
Por: Raquel Sanz
Rinc&oacute;n, Puerto Rico
Huracán María
Rincón (Puerto Rico) después del paso del huracán María: últimas noticias
El alcalde Carlos López clama por ayuda ante la necesidad de comida y agua potable. El censo preliminar del municipio señala que 719 residencias se vieron afectadas tras el paso de María. Las carreteras están despejadas y solo quedan tres refugiados en una escuela.
Entry Point Autos Homepage
Autos
Autos
Encuentra aquí el mejor contenido original y en español sobre el mundo de los autos. Artículos, fotos y videos con lo más reciente de los autos.
Más Deportes Más
Borussia Dortmund
Fútbol
Dortmund mantiene el liderato con victoria ante el Augsburgo
Los 'Abejorros' siguen aprovechando la inconsistencia del Bayern para mantener el liderato en la Bundesliga a costa del Augsburgo.
Sevilla
Fútbol
Sevilla se consolida arriba y agrava situación del Málaga
El conjunto de Berizzo mantiene su buen paso en la Liga y se consolida entre los líderes de España a costa del cuadro de Michel.
preview
West Ham United
West Ham venció al Swansea, ‘Chicharito’ no luce... su remplazo hace el gol del triunfo
El mexicano participó 78’ minutos sin una gran actuación, su sustituto fue Diafra Sakho quien en 12' minutos se hizo presente en el marcador.
preview 1:03
Fútbol
West Ham gana pero ‘Chicharito’ sea apaga ante la luz de su reemplazo
El mexicano participó 78’ minutos sin una gran actuación, su sustitutito fue Diafra Sakho quién hizo el gol del triunfo.