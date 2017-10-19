Jackie Guerrido is the new afternoon co-host of “ El Jangueo” (The Hangout) Univision’s MIX 98.3 in Miami.

Born in Puerto Rico, Guerrido is no stranger to radio. She launched her radio career in New York as part of “El Vacilón de la Mañana” (Good Times in the Morning) and later settled in Miami where she joined HBC Radio. After a short stint doing traffic and weather, Guerrido was given the opportunity to host her own show on WRTO 98.3 FM.

Guerrido exited radio to become the lead meteorologist on Univision’s “Al Amanecer de Noticias 23” (Morning News at Channel 23) and “Despierta América” (Wake Up America). Currently, she is and will continue to be the lead meteorologist of Univision’s award-winning newsmagazine “Primer Impacto” (First Impact), for which she also serves as guest host.

Guerrido is joined by Tony Banana and sidekick “El Primo,” every afternoon on “El Jangueo” to offer South Florida listeners fun-filled afternoons like never before.

You can follow her: