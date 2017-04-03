Univision wins two prestigious awards for infographics

The prestigious jury of the Malofiej Awards awarded Univision News two awards in the Breaking News category for works published last year.
The 14 infographic experts who evaluated 1,388 works from 150 media outlets in 33 countries recognized Univision for "
Trump's and Clinton's lies face-to-face and at a glance" (
Todas las mentiras de Trump y Clinton frente a frente y en un vistazo) and "
The Chapecoense aircraft crashed because it ran out of fuel while waiting to land."
The jury of the 25th Malofiej International Infographics Awards, organized by the SND-E, gave a total of 155 medals: 10 gold medals, 47 silver medals and 98 bronze medals.
Corriere della Sera (Italy) and The New York Times (USA) won Best of Show in print and online categories respectively, with the graphics ‘Journey of Foreign Fighters’ and ‘Olympic Races Social Series’.
Gold medal went to The New York Times (USA), National Geographic Magazine (USA), La Vanguardia (Spain), El Mundo (Spain), Corriere della Sera (Italy), The Washington Post (USA) and FiveThirtyEight (USA).
