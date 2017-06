Dolce & Gabbana hace tendencia el odio que ha recibido por vestir a Melania Trump

In the series 'El Chapo', after being punished in 'Los Acolchonados', Professor Rubén tried to commit suicide. 'El Chapo' demanded the main guard to take his fellow prisoner to the doctor and in his refusal he reproached him for the help he had given to his daughter. After that, Guzmán Loera was transferred to 'Los Acolchonados', the worst punishment in the prison.