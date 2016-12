Aterriza en Malta de un avión de Libia con 118 pasajeros y dos secuestradores a bordo

Once the home of a vibrant Polish Catholic community, Hamtramck, Michigan, is the first majority-Muslim city in the United States. Ted Palac, a Polish immigrant who came to the city in 1968, has seen the town change through the evolving demographics of kids training at his boxing gym. He trains mostly young immigrants from Yemen, Bangladesh and Albania. Palac voted for Trump and supports the deportation of Muslims living in the U.S. without a green card. However, in the gym, everyone is equal.