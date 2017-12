La imagen de un oso polar moribundo que hizo llorar a un fotógrafo de National Geographic

This week I posted a video of a starving bear. It was difficult to film, and even harder to watch, as evidenced by the reactions it elicited. The truth is hard, but photojournalism is more than pretty pictures. It can be a difficult job. Journalism exposes—raw and without bias—the world’s issues in the interest of transparency, honesty and, I believe, change for the better. At @Sea_Legacy, we want to break down the walls of apathy and move people to change. We went to the Canadian Arctic to document the effects of climate change. We found the good, the bad and the ugly, but mostly just beautiful animals and landscapes we want to protect. We will continue to share it all with you in the interest of creating positive and lasting change. Thank you for helping us in #TurningTheTide. @Sea_Legacy with @CristinaMittermeier.

