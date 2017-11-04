Navigator, the company that links a key member of Trump’s administration to Putin’s inner circle

At the end of 2016, Donald Trump offered the position of Trade Secretary to the billionaire investor Wilbur Ross.

Influence over U.S. economic decisions involving to other countries.

Authority over U.S. commercial and industrial policy.

Influence over U.S. economic decisions involving to other countries.

Authority over U.S. commercial and industrial policy.

Influence over U.S. economic decisions involving to other countries.

Authority over U.S. commercial and industrial policy.

Influence over U.S. economic decisions involving to other countries.

Authority over U.S. commercial and industrial policy.

During his Senate speech as part of the approval process for his cabinet post Ross said he would be very "scrupulous" about any possible conflict of interest.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

To take the job, Ross got rid of his investment in 80 companies and other interests.

However, he kept his investments in nine companies.

Of those nine, four hold shares in the shipping firm Navigator Holdings Ltd., incorporated in the Marshall Islands.