Navigator, the company that links a key member of Trump’s administration to Putin’s inner circle

Navigator, the company that links a key member of Trump’s administration to Putin’s inner circle

U.S. Secretary of Commerce owns a stake in a company that provides shipping for Putin’s son-in-law and sanctioned oligarchs.

At the end of 2016, Donald Trump offered the position of Trade Secretary to the billionaire investor Wilbur Ross.

During his Senate speech as part of the approval process for his cabinet post Ross said he would be very "scrupulous" about any possible conflict of interest.

To take the job, Ross got rid of his investment in 80 companies and other interests.

However, he kept his investments in nine companies.

Of those nine, four hold shares in the shipping firm Navigator Holdings Ltd., incorporated in the Marshall Islands.

Through those four entities, Ross with other investors own 31.5% of Navigator shares, according to Navigator's latest annual report (2016).

Who owns Sibur

Among the main customers of Navigator is the Russian energy company Sibur, which has links to Russian President Vladimir Putin through three of its owners.

KIRILL SHAMALOV

Married to Putin’s youngest daughter. Had more than 20% of Sibur shares. In April 2017 he reduced his holdings to 3.9%.

GENNADY TIMCHENKO

U.S. sanctioned oligarch. The Treasury Department said that his activities in the energy sector are "directly linked to Putin."

LEONID MIKHELSON

Controls an energy company that also was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. Sibur's largest shareholder.

Revenue that Sibur contributed to Navigator over the last three years.

In 2017, Navigator bolstered its services to Sibur with two new tankers.

Sibur belonged to the Russian state for years and after its sale to private owners it has maintained a relationship with the Russian government. As an example, in 2013, a Russian state program helped Sibur build a port terminal in the Baltic Sea. The construction cost around $700 million.

Venezuela among Navigator's clients

For the last three years, the Venezuelan state oil company, PDVSA, (sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2017) has been one of Navigator's five main clients.

Benefits from Venezuela's PDVSA contributed to Navigator during the past three years.

A spokesman for Wilbur Ross, on the occasion of this investigation, assured ICIJ that the Secretary of Commerce recuses himself from any "issue centered on the transoceanic maritime transport". He said that Ross, "in general," has supported the sanctions of the US administration to Russia and Venezuela.

REPORTING: Sasha Chavkin y Martha M. Hamilton

SOURCES: C-SPAN, U.S. Office of Government Ethics, U.S. Senate, Government Publishing Office, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sibur and Navigator's corporate websites

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross benefits from business ties to Putin’s inner circle
Trump cabinet member retains a stake in company that provides shipping for Putin son-in-law and sanctioned oligarchs
