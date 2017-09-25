Fotografías interactivas: Puerto Rico antes y después del paso de María

Vista Nocturna de Puerto Rico: 24 de junio 2017 / 24 de septiembre de 2076
Downtown Houston seen from I-45, approaching the city from the southeast
Plaza Cristóbal Colon, El Viejo San Juan
Downtown Houston
Represa Guajataca, municipios Isabela y Quebradillas
Downtown Houston from State Highway 288, approaching the city from the southeast
Represa Guajataca, municipios Isabela y Quebradillas
Tidwell Rd, northeast of Houston
El viejo San Juan
State Highway 610, southeast of Houston
Más de 30 muertos, decenas de miles de damnificados y 100,000 hogares afectados dejó el paso de Harvey, uno de los peores desastres naturales de la historia de Estados Unidos. Estas imágenes de satélite muestran la magnitud de la inundación sobre el estado de Texas.
