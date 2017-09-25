publicidad

Fotografías interactivas: Puerto Rico antes y después del paso de María

Inundaciones, vías destrozadas y vegetación arrastrada por las calles, después del huracán gran parte de Puerto Rico se quedó incomunicado y sin electricidad. Estas fotografías muestran a la isla antes y después del paso de María. Encuentra información actualizada de tu pueblo en este buscador de Puerto Rico.


Deslice el cursor sobre las imágenes para comparar las fotografías.

Por:
David Maris (Univision),
Juanje Gómez (Univision)
Vista Nocturna de Puerto Rico: 24 de junio 2017 / 24 de septiembre de 2076
NOAA
Plaza Cristóbal Colon, El Viejo San Juan
Getty Images / Google Maps
Represa Guajataca, municipios Isabela y Quebradillas
Reuters / Google Maps
Represa Guajataca, municipios Isabela y Quebradillas
Getty Images / Google Maps
El viejo San Juan
Getty Images / Google Maps

Promo Texas Satélite
Fotografías satelitales interactivas: Texas antes y después de Harvey
Más de 30 muertos, decenas de miles de damnificados y 100,000 hogares afectados dejó el paso de Harvey, uno de los peores desastres naturales de la historia de Estados Unidos. Estas imágenes de satélite muestran la magnitud de la inundación sobre el estado de Texas.
En fotos: Así golpeó el poderoso huracán María a Puerto Rico
María Puerto Rico
Residentes de San Juan reciben insumos básicos, luego del paso del huracán la isla sigue con problemas de comunicación. Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Paneles solares dañados por los vientos en Humacao, al este de la isla. Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Algunos niños juegan en el agua de la inundación en Cataño, al norte de Puerto Rico.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Varios puentes en la isla quedaron destrozados, como este de Toa Baja. Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Restos de vegetación arrastrada por María en Toa Baja. Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Residentes de San Juan caminan por las aguas de las calles inundadas. El gobernador de la isla advirtió del daño estructural en la represa de Guajataca, por lo que se realiza una evacuación masiva de las poblaciones en peligro. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Una calle inundada en Levittown, en el municipio Toa Baja, donde las inundaciones fueron intensas. El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló declaró que cerca de 200 personas fueron rescatadas del área. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Residentes del vecindario inundado Juana Matos, en el municipio Cataño al norte de la isla. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto rico
Viviendas y automóviles afectados por las lluvias, en Juana Matos. Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Una ambulancia atraviesa una laguna sobre la vía en San Juan, la capital. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Viviendas del municipio Cataño afectadas por la inundación. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Residentes de la capital se desplazan a través de las aguas. Cerca de 2,000 personas fueron rescatadas en el municipio de Toa Baja, donde las inundaciones fueron severas. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Las márgenes del río Guataca están siendo evacuadas debido a un fallo estructural en la represa del mismo nombre que amenaza la vida de 70,000 personas. En la foto, una calle inundada en el municipio Cataño. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto rico
Vehículos y personas esperan en una autopista bloquea por la inundación en Yauco, al suroeste de Puerto Rico. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Bicicletas y otros objetos apiñados en Salinas, al sur de la isla. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Resientes de Salinas caminan junto a líneas eléctricas derribadas. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Botes arruinados por la fuerza del huracán en Salinas, al sur de Puerto Rico. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Un hombre busca sus pertenecias en una vivienda destruida por María en Guayama, al sureste de Puerto Rico. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Una carretera de Guayama, totalmente inundada después del paso de María. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
Los fuertes vientos destruyeron una plantación de banas en Guayama. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto rico
María Puerto rico Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto rico
Las aguas arrastradas por el huracán bloquean una autopista en Yauco. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/REUTERS | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Varias autopistas en la capital de la isla continúan inundadas. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Una familia se pone a salvo de las extensas inundaciones que el hurac&aa...
Las viviendas en Isla de Palmeras continúan rodeadas de agua, al día siguiente del paso del huracán María.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
San Juan de Puerto Rico sin electricidad despu&eacute;s del paso de Mar&...
San Juan de Puerto Rico sin electricidad después del paso de María. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
El tradicional barrio La Perla sufrió los embates de María. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Los residentes de Catano, provincia de Juana Matos, se incorporan en las labores de ayuda. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Familias se desplazan por las calles anegadas de Juana Matos, en la capital de la isla. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Residentes de Catano, Juana Matos, se desplazan navegando en las calles inundadas. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Una choza totalmente destruida por la fuerza de los vientos en Rio Piedras, San Juan de Puerto Rico. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Residentes de Catano, en la provincia de Juana Matos, caminan por las aguas de la inudación. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Viviendas dañadas por el huracán María en el barrio La Perla, San Juan. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Viviendas destruidas por María en Catano, en la provincia de Juana Matos. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Una escuela perdi&oacute; sus techos por los violentos vientos de Ma&acu...
Una escuela del área de Rio Pidras, San Juan, perdió sus techos porla violencia del huracán María. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Un residente de la perla explora las viviendas destruidas por el huracán María. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Postes de una línea eléctrica derribados sobre una autopista de Luquillo. Autoridades anunciaron que Puerto Rico se quedó 100% sin electricidad. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Una calle inundada en Fajardo, al noreste de la isla. El huracán se degradó a categoría 2 tras pasar por Puerto Rico. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
La inundación en Fajardo. El ciclón también dejó a muchos puertorriqueños sin servicio de teléfono, por lo que se ha hecho casi imposible comunicarse en la isla. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Un bote fue lazado fuera del agua por los vientos en Fajardo. El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló le pidió al presidente Trump que declare la isla zona de desastre. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico
Muchos árboles caídos y líneas electicas afectadas en San Juan. La alcaldesa Carmen Yulín Cruz, advirtió que podrían pasar meses antes de que toda la ciudad vuelva a tener electricidad. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
El estacionamiento del coliseo Roberto Clemente de San Juan totalmente inundado. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Autoridades rescatan a una mujer en Guayama, al sureste de la isla.
Autoridades rescatan a una mujer en Guayama, al sureste de la isla. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Una calle de San Juan completamente inundadas por las lluvias. El ojo del huracán María saldrá de la isla en horas de la tarde. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Rescatistas asisten a una mujer en la calle de Guayama. María saldrá de la isla por el noreste y tomará rumbo a República Dominicana.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Escombros pedazos de árboles vuelan en Guayama, al sureste de Puerto Rico. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Los arboles comienzan a caer en el estacionamiento del coliseo Roberto Clemente de San Juan. En la noche del martes comenzaron a registrarse los primeros fallos en la red eléctrica. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Las calles de Fajardo, al noreste de la isla, llenas de escombros producidos por el paso de María. Se pronostican marejadas ciclónicas y olas grandes y destructivas de entre 6 y 9 pies sobre los niveles normales de la marea. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Los destrozos causados por María en Fajardo. Es el décimo huracán más fuerte del Atlántico y en el primero más fuerte en azotar Puerto Rico por presión: 909mb. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Los vientos de María sobre San Juan. Las autoridades advierten que la situación los cortes de energía eléctrica empeoraran con el paso del huracán. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Residentes esperan la llegada del huracán en el refugio instalado en el coliseo Roberto Clemente de la capital. Hay alerta por fuertes vientos y posibles inundaciones repentinas en diversas zonas como Comerio, Naranjito, Dorado, Toa Baja y Toa Alta, Florida, Barceloneta, Ciales y Manatí. Foto: Getty Images | Univision

