En California, los hispanos ya han superado a los blancos como mayoría.
Hispanics will make up half of California’s population by 2060

Hispanics stopped being a minority in California in 2016, and will account for 45.6 percent of its population in 40 years. Their presence in the state goes back 250 years, when Spaniards founded cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Mariano Zafra (Univision),
Luis Melgar (Univision),
Javier Figueroa (Univision - Miami, FL)

Take a look at a map of California and you may be surprised by the number of cities, towns and counties with Spanish names. Those names, as well as the word California itself, came from the state's Spanish and Mexican heritage. And it's not just names. Click on the arrows () to discover interesting facts about the Hispanic origins of this state.

Hispanics become a minority

California was part of Spain for more than 50 years, then became part of Mexico from 1821 until it was surrendered to the United States following the 1848 war between the two countries. The following map shows the evolution of the borders.

Gold was found in what is now the city of Sacramento in 1848 and the state received a massive wave of migrants, mostly from other parts of the United States. California's non-native population went from 8,000 to 300,000 in just seven years. The Gold Rush provoked the annihilation or expulsion of natives and turned Hispanics into a minority.

The state with the most Hispanics

Today, Hispanics are the largest minority within the United States, and California holds the largest number of them. Out of the 54.2 million Hispanics across the country in 2015, nearly 15 million lived in California.

A minority that became a majority

Since the U.S. census began tracking these figures, Hispanics in California have grown more than 5 percent per year and became the state's largest ethnic group in 2016, ahead of whites. The California Demographic Research Unit has projected that by 2060 almost half (45.6 percent) of all the state's residents will be Hispanic.

California has 58 counties. In 1980, only Imperial County on the border with Mexico had a Hispanic majority. It is expected that 22 counties will have Hispanic majorities by 2060. Slide your finger over the gray box to see how Hispanics have been gaining ground.

SOURCES: Social Explorer, Census Bureau (American Community Survey 2015 and Population Projections Program) California Department of Finance, “The Decline of the Californios” (Leonard Pitt) and Wikipedia.

Racial diversity

Today, California is much more diverse than 40 years ago. Growth in the number of Hispanics and Asians and a drop in the number of whites has reconfigured the state's ethnic make up. Hispanics and other ethnic groups are expected to continue growing until 2060.

