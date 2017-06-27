The questions every parent should ask their child's teachers

Next time you meet with your kids' school, make sure you ask these questions.

As a parent, you are key in your children’s education. Being aware of their needs in each phase of their academic development, especially during critical transition grades, is vital in identifying where they are excelling and where they need help. It is also important to know what resources and support your school should provide through school interventions.



What is an intervention?

It’s a set of steps to help a child improve where they need it most, often focusing on subjects like reading or math. They are designed so that you and the school can track your child’s progress.

Next time you meet with your child’s teachers, make sure to ask these questions:



ELEMENTARY 1st to 5th grade 1 What is my child supposed to learn this school year? 2 What kind of support does my child get in the classroom? 3 What are the requirements for my child to receive tutoring or accommodations? 4 What resources do teachers have to support students with school work? 5 Could my child have a learning disability? 6 Can you list some of the school interventions that the school can give my child? 7 How can I help my child at home? 8 Who are the key people at school who can support my child?

MIDDLE SCHOOL 6th to 8th grade 1 What can the school do to help my child transition successfully into middle school? 2 If my child is behind in 8th grade, what does the high school offer to try to get them on track before they enter 9th grade? 3 What are the requirements for my child to receive tutoring or accommodations? 4 What academic or social, or emotional interventions can the school provide? 5 I want my child to take algebra before he leaves middle school, is he or she on track to do so?

HIGH SCHOOL 9th to 12th grade 1 Why are 9th grade and 11th grade considered critical grades? 2 How do I know if my child is at risk of dropping out? Do you have an early warning system in place? 3 With the classes he/she is taking, will he/she be on track to graduate on time? 4 Who can help us learn about the college admission and financial aid process? 5 What extracurricular activities can my child participate in? 6 What options do the students have to recover credits? 7 Are there job training education opportunities?

FIRST YEAR COLLEGE Freshman 1 Does the college offer programs to get an early start or hone some academic skills? 2 Do the classes link to other learning opportunities like hands-on research? 3 Are there opportunities for my child to live in a dorm where they can participate in learning opportunities with other students with similar goals? 4 How can the college help my child succeed in their first year of school? 5 If my child is starting at a community college, what is the plan for transferring to a four-year school after their second year? 6 If my child is undocumented, what are some college financing options?

Other important points to keep in mind: