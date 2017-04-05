publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray logo-entretenimiento-2017.svg U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray logo-shows.f4db5831d718e60c9bb72e630f8aac...

Débo Ray performs as part of U-LAB&#39;s White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions

U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray

U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray

Trained in operatic singing and classical music, this vocalist now dabbles in jazz and world music.

Por:
Nuria Net
Débo Ray: 'Make It Better' (White Sessions) /Univision

Growing up in the Boston area, Débo Ray would pass by Berklee College of Music frequently. Trained at the New England Conservatory prep school in operatic-style singing and chamber music, it wasn't until she applied to Berklee and decided to attend that she realized how international the school was. There, her musical universe opened up in ways she hadn't anticipated.

"I met a lot of amazing teachers and colleagues and I got really into jazz, world music, R&B," says Débo, who graduated in 2013 with a degree in vocal performance and classical composition. "Berklee is like that, regardless of how you come in, you come out completely different."

We are proud to present Débo Ray as one of the featured artists in our U-LAB White Sessions series. “I’m known for putting all of my effort into a song, no matter what style it is," says Débo, who with her husband Patrick Simard, wrote the song 'Make it Better' about a tough time in their relationship. Crafting the song was also a challenge for this classically-trained artist. "I was more of a composer, my background is chamber music and operatic-style vocal music. There, text is important but not as much as the technique of the music, as the soundscapes you create," says Débo. "In songwriting, you need to evoke emotion with the lyrics as well as the music. I never really had to explain in words what I felt until that point [with this song]."

Since graduating, Débo has continued to explore other sounds and interests, including jazz, West African and Haitian music (her parents immigrated from Haiti) in her compositions. Even her singing range has evolved from a mezzo-soprano to soprano ("it's a little lower, a little more sultry, I’m also older" she says). Currently, she is touring internationally with the group Women of the World, which features four female vocalists from different countries - Italy, Japan, India and Débo representing Haiti/U.S.A. - performing a repertoire of folk and world music in more than 30 languages.

publicidad

Besides its upcoming Northwestern tour in the United States, this summer the group will embark on an extensive European and Asian tour. If you're in the Boston area, you'll get a rare chance to see Débo and Women of the World perform on Thursday, April 6 before they head out on the road again. Perhaps due to the current political situation, Women of the World's message of embracing diversity is particularly resonating with audiences from college campuses to a cappella festivals everywhere. "The main premise is to share our differences," says Débo. "Let's dial back and resdiscover our humanity and what makes us connected."


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Eduardo Galeano Mercuri en los White Sessions de U-LAB.
29 mar, 2017 | 08:06 PM
U-LAB White Sessions: Eduardo Mercuri
Nuria Net
Tonina durante el rodaje de los White Sessions de U-LAB.
22 mar, 2017 | 04:06 PM
Tonina Saputo, la voz que no conoce fronteras
Mariana Camacho
publicidad
publicidad

WHITE SESSIONS ARTISTS

The first generation of artists we'll be showcasing at U-LAB, produced by Javier Limón.

ARTISTAS ULAB
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray NELLA.jpg
Nella
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 01.jpg
Desmond Scaife, Jr.
Eliminado U-Lab White Sessions: Paul Sanchez y Elif Cakmut foto perfil
Elif & Paul
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 08.jpg
Tali Rubinstein
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 09.jpg
Majik Moon La Goon
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 05.jpg
Tonina
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 02.jpg
Eduardo Mercuri
Eliminado U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray 04.jpg
Débo Ray
Más U-LAB Más
Débo Ray: 'Make It Better' (White Sessions)
ulab music
Débo Ray: 'Make It Better' (White Sessions)
Débo Ray performs her original composition 'Make It Better' as part of U-LAB's White Sessions. Recorded live in Boston, Massachusetts.
Eduardo Mercuri: 'Broker's Fee' (White Sessions)
ulab music
Eduardo Mercuri: 'Broker's Fee' (White Sessions)
El guitarrista brasileño Eduardo Mercuri estaba en medio de sus estudios de maestría cuando su casero le notificó que tenía que evacuar su apartamento. Encontró otro lugar para vivir en corto tiempo y a precio razonable...hasta que se dio cuenta del "broker's fee" (la tarifa del agente). Esta grabación forma parte de los 'White Sessions' de U-LAB, producidos por Javier Limóm y Nacho González.
Eduardo Mercuri: 'Pro Emi' (White Sessions)
ulab music
Eduardo Mercuri: 'Pro Emi' (White Sessions)
El guitarrista brasileño Eduardo Mercuri le dedica esta canción a su hermano Emilio, quien es profesor universitario pero toca música como hobby. Esta grabación forma parte de los 'White Sessions' de U-LAB, producidos por Javier Limóm y Nacho González.
BIA on 'Safari' with J Balvin and Pharrell "it was my first song all in...
ulab music
BIA on 'Safari' with J Balvin and Pharrell "it was my first song all in Spanish"
BIA was born Bianca Landrón in Boston from an Italian-American mother and a Puerto Rican father. A Pharrell protegée, she got a call to jump on 'Safari' with J Balvin and from there, she's exploring doing more Spanish-language material that connect her with her roots.
Andrés Rivera
U-LAB Sessions Más
Tonina Saputo, contrabajista y cantante, navega entre géneros, épocas e...
Latin Jazz
Tonina: “Considero el flamenco como música soul"
Tonina during the recording of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Latin Jazz
Tonina Saputo's voice knows no borders
Mariana Camacho
Majik Moon: 'Bow and Arrow' (White Sessions)
Rock Alternativo
U-Lab White Sessions: Majik Moon La Goon
Majik Moon La Goon: 'To The Moon' (White Sessions)
Música Folklórica
Majik Moon La Goon: 'To The Moon' (White Sessions)
Más Uforia Music Más
FFC-Acrush: una nueva boy band china formada por cinco mujeres en sus ve...
Música
Esta boy band china está formada sólo por mujeres y nadie lo puede creer
FFC-Acrush: una nueva boy band china formada por cinco mujeres en sus ve...
Música
FFC-Acrush: la 'boy band' viral china formada por mujeres
Jos&eacute; Emiliano Aguilar (i) y su padre Pepe Aguilar, en una imagen...
Entretenimiento
Pepe Aguilar estaba de vacaciones en España cuando los agentes fronterizos detuvieron a su hijo
José Joel revela el tratamiento que seguirá su padre, José José
El Show de Raúl Brindis
El hijo de José José habla sobre la salud de su padre