Christiane Karam: 'La música trasciende las fronteras'

Música Colombiana Ana María Villa: 'Medio monte, medio mar' (Immigrant Sounds) La cantante Ana María Villa interpreta 'Medio monte, medio mar', grabada en exclusiva para U-LAB Music como parte de las sesiones 'Immigrant Sounds' en honor al Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante y al Día Mundial del Refugiado. Con Anthony Tran, Isaac Matus, Simon Fagerstedt, y Jose Andrés Benitez. Ana María Villa sings 'Medio monte, medio mar' as part of U-LAB Music's 'Immigrant Sounds' sessions in honor of Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day. Featuring Anthony Tran, Isaac Matus, Simon Fagerstedt, and Jose Andrés Benitez.

ulab music Behind the Scenes: the filming of Residente's 'Desencuentro' music video A timeline of how this music video, directed by Residente himself, was made in Paris. Featuring the actors Edgar Ramírez and Charlotte Le Bon. 'Desencuentro' is a collaboration with French singer and actress Soko (although she doesn't appear in the video).

ulab music Making of: How Residente and Soko got in the studio and recorded 'Desencuentro' For his new album - his first as a solo artist after a decade fronting the band Calle 13 - Residente invited French actress and singer Soko to record a track that is romantic, sexy and evokes Serge Gainsbourg-Jane Birkin vibes. He's a timeline of their process as they recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.