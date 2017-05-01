U-LAB is "a startup within Univision focused on creating quality music"

publicidad
U-LAB's co-creative directors Javier Lim&oacute;n and Nacho Gonz&aacute;lez.
For the second episode of the U-LAB Podcast, a conversation with U-LAB co-creative directors Javier Limón and Nacho González:

Nuria Net
Nella: 'El Fin de fiesta' (White Sessions) /Uforia Music

U-LAB is Univision’s digital platform for innovation, musical experimentation and storytelling. For the second episode of the weekly U-LAB Podcast, I spoke to musicians Javier Limón and Nacho González, co-creative directors of U-LAB.

Javier and Nacho handpick emerging talent and arrange musical productions for U-LAB. They spoke to U-LAB’s senior editor Nuria Net about the status of the music industry today, Limón’s work in flamenco music in seminal albums such as Bebo Valdés and Diego 'El Cigala's Lágrimas Negras, and the artists we’re developing at U-LAB and bringing to a wider audience.

"What we're doing at U-LAB is a startup inside of Univision, we're focused on creating quality music. How can we present this new generation of artists with the little resources that we have and at the same time doing something innovative for this audience?", says Nacho in the podcast.

"U-LAB for me is a bridge between the home studios and the audience and the big stadiums" adds Limón. "Our hope is to see them become great artists."

Here are some of the U-LAB artists that were mentioned in this podcast:

Tonina: 'No queda nada' /Univision
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I...
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I can sing with honor and pride"
'I think our anthem sucks," says the Puerto Rican rapper and artist Residente on the first episode of the U-Lab Podcast. For that reason, he wrote the song 'Hijos del Cañaveral': "I wanted to sing something that I can sing with honor and pride, that's why I did this song," says Residente.
Residente caught the writing bug in the first grade
Residente
Before becoming an artist, the farthest Residente had ever traveled to was Disney
Before he traveled the world on tour with Calle 13 and for his latest album and documentary, rapper René Pérez Joglar aka Residente had barely left his native Puerto Rico, only traveling as far as Walt Disney World in Florida. For the first episode of U-LAB's podcast, Residente told U-LAB Music's Nuria Net of his creative process and his earliest memories as a writer: "I was creative since I was a kid, I remember writing when I was in first grade," he said. "The teacher asked us to write stories and I wrote a story and it was very funny. Since I was a kid I've been writing."
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
Bob Marley
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
Bilingual Latin jam band Locos Por Juana have been making music together for 15 years and released six albums. The group hadn't, however, released its music on vinyl until now. We followed the members of Locos Por Juana as they went (with their kids!) to Sunpress Vinyl in South Florida to print their latest album, 'Caribe' on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day.
Andrés Rivera
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
Jared Bistrong is a sound healer and educator based in Miami who makes his own didgeridoos out native palm trees. In sound healing, the body tunes into the instrument and not viceversa. The sounds they create and vibrate really relax the body," says Jared. "Today we’re a culture that is disconnected from the cosmic vibration. we’re out of tune, we’re stressed and these help us tune us."
D&eacute;bo Ray performs as part of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray
Nuria Net
Eduardo Galeano Mercuri en los White Sessions de U-LAB.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Eduardo Mercuri
Nuria Net
Tonina Saputo, contrabajista y cantante, navega entre géneros, épocas e...
Ulab Sessions
Tonina: “Considero el flamenco como música soul"
Tonina during the recording of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
Tonina Saputo's voice knows no borders
Mariana Camacho
