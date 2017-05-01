U-LAB is "a startup within Univision focused on creating quality music"

For the second episode of the U-LAB Podcast, a conversation with U-LAB co-creative directors Javier Limón and Nacho González:

U-LAB is Univision’s digital platform for innovation, musical experimentation and storytelling. For the second episode of the weekly U-LAB Podcast, I spoke to musicians Javier Limón and Nacho González, co-creative directors of U-LAB.



Javier and Nacho handpick emerging talent and arrange musical productions for U-LAB. They spoke to U-LAB’s senior editor Nuria Net about the status of the music industry today, Limón’s work in flamenco music in seminal albums such as Bebo Valdés and Diego 'El Cigala's Lágrimas Negras, and the artists we’re developing at U-LAB and bringing to a wider audience.

"What we're doing at U-LAB is a startup inside of Univision, we're focused on creating quality music. How can we present this new generation of artists with the little resources that we have and at the same time doing something innovative for this audience?", says Nacho in the podcast.

"U-LAB for me is a bridge between the home studios and the audience and the big stadiums" adds Limón. "Our hope is to see them become great artists."

Here are some of the U-LAB artists that were mentioned in this podcast:

