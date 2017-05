Réquiem para Venezuela

Watch this Venezuelan artist's heartfelt tribute to her homeland Singer-songwriter Nella is part of the Venezuelan diaspora, currently based in Boston. With her country in political and economic turmoil, she felt compelled to honor her homeland with an original composition as well as performing the classic folk song 'Tonada de luna llena' by Simón Díaz.

Instrumentos Musicales Mirella Cesa: 'La Corriente' (Acoustic) We went to the recording studio with Ecuadorian musician Mirella Cesa for a special acoustic version of her song 'La corriente', exclusively for U-LAB Music. Mirella plays the charango, an Andean string instrument, to craft what she calls her signature 'Andipop' sound. Shot live at Heiga Studios in Miami.

Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I can sing with honor and pride" 'I think our anthem sucks," says the Puerto Rican rapper and artist Residente on the first episode of the U-Lab Podcast. For that reason, he wrote the song 'Hijos del Cañaveral': "I wanted to sing something that I can sing with honor and pride, that's why I did this song," says Residente.