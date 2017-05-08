publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" l...

Natalia Lafourcade.
ulab music

Natalia Lafourcade: "this is the most sensual album I've ever made"

Natalia Lafourcade: "this is the most sensual album I've ever made"

Listen to the new U-LAB podcast featuring the Mexican singer-songwriter who just released 'Musas', an ode to Latin American folk music.

Por:
Nuria Net
Relacionado
Residente photographed at Fusion Media Group studios in NYC in March 2017.
Residente thinks the Puerto Rican anthem “sucks” so he wrote a song to honor his homeland
Listen to the first episode of the U-LAB Podcast featuring Residente:

Natalia Lafourcade just moved to a new place in Mexico City. There are boxes everywhere around her as we speak via Skype for the U-LAB Podcast. Her cat, Leonora, wails in the background, still not used to her new surroundings.

publicidad

A month ago, the never-not-working Lafourcade played the last concert of her worldwide tour for Hasta La Raíz, her GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning 2015 album. And now, the singer-songwriter has released a new record, Musas, an homage to Latin American folk music, and especially that of her native Mexico.

For Musas, Lafourcade collaborated with Los Macorinos, the septuagenarian guitar players Miguel Peña and Juan Carlos Allende who are best known for performing with the great Chavela Vargas during the last six years of her life. The vintage-sounding album of boleros and folk songs includes covers of classics by Violeta Parra, Simón Díaz and Agustín Lara, among others, as well as original compositions. For the track 'Tú me acostumbraste', Lafourcade duets with the Cuban chanteuse Omara Portuondo.

"I wanted to do something that sounded like Mexico. The way Los Macorinos play, sounds very melancholic, it's simple but very Mexico," says Lafourcade in the podcast.

Even though Lafourcade never met Chavela Vargas in person, she, along other women such as dancer Rocío Sagaó and Violeta Parra, are the muses of this album. She even painted the mixed watercolors and collages that adorn the album cover and each single, inspired by the different muses. She takes some of the collages out of the moving boxes at an arm's distance and shows them to me over Skype.

"[Chavela] gives you the inspiration for doing something that will inspire others to being very proud of being Mexican and Latinoamericano," says Lafourcade caressing one of the collages. "There’s so many good things about Mexico that people still don't know." It is clear she is feeling fiercely proud of her Mexican culture lately and would like her fans to appreciate it as well.

publicidad

For Lafourcade, Musas (which will include a second volume later this year) is full of "femenine energy" and she calls it "the most sensual album that I’ve made" adding: "Makes me want to make a baby..." and then pauses. "But no, I won’t. Not yet," she says, her laughter echoing away in her empty house.

Listen to the full interview above and subscribe to the U-LAB Podcast on iTunes.

See also:


Relacionado
U-LAB&#39;s co-creative directors Javier Limón and Nacho González.
U-LAB is "a startup within Univision focused on creating quality music"
For the second episode of the U-LAB Podcast, a conversation with U-LAB co-creative directors Javier Limón and Nacho González:
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Escena del nuevo video 'Dale' de Ni&ntilde;a Dioz.
Ulab Debut
05 may, 2017 | 09:00 AM
Con ‘Dale’, la rapera Niña Dioz demuestra su espíritu inquebrantable (Estreno)
Isabela Raygoza
Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" K...
05 may, 2017 | 11:08 AM
A good antidote for Cinco de Mayo: Watch Niña Dioz's new video for 'Dale'
publicidad
publicidad

WHITE SESSIONS ARTISTS

The first generation of artists we'll be showcasing at U-LAB, produced by Javier Limón.

ARTISTAS ULAB
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" N...
Nella
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Desmond Scaife, Jr.
Eliminado U-Lab White Sessions: Paul Sanchez y Elif Cakmut foto perfil
Elif & Paul
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Tali Rubinstein
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Majik Moon La Goon
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Tonina
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Eduardo Mercuri
Eliminado Natalia Lafourcade calls Musas "the most sensual album I've ever made" 0...
Débo Ray
Más U-LAB Más
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I...
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I can sing with honor and pride"
'I think our anthem sucks," says the Puerto Rican rapper and artist Residente on the first episode of the U-Lab Podcast. For that reason, he wrote the song 'Hijos del Cañaveral': "I wanted to sing something that I can sing with honor and pride, that's why I did this song," says Residente.
Residente caught the writing bug in the first grade
Residente
Before becoming an artist, the farthest Residente had ever traveled to was Disney
Before he traveled the world on tour with Calle 13 and for his latest album and documentary, rapper René Pérez Joglar aka Residente had barely left his native Puerto Rico, only traveling as far as Walt Disney World in Florida. For the first episode of U-LAB's podcast, Residente told U-LAB Music's Nuria Net of his creative process and his earliest memories as a writer: "I was creative since I was a kid, I remember writing when I was in first grade," he said. "The teacher asked us to write stories and I wrote a story and it was very funny. Since I was a kid I've been writing."
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
Bob Marley
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
Bilingual Latin jam band Locos Por Juana have been making music together for 15 years and released six albums. The group hadn't, however, released its music on vinyl until now. We followed the members of Locos Por Juana as they went (with their kids!) to Sunpress Vinyl in South Florida to print their latest album, 'Caribe' on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day.
Andrés Rivera
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
Jared Bistrong is a sound healer and educator based in Miami who makes his own didgeridoos out native palm trees. In sound healing, the body tunes into the instrument and not viceversa. The sounds they create and vibrate really relax the body," says Jared. "Today we’re a culture that is disconnected from the cosmic vibration. we’re out of tune, we’re stressed and these help us tune us."
U-LAB Sessions Más
D&eacute;bo Ray performs as part of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray
Nuria Net
Eduardo Galeano Mercuri en los White Sessions de U-LAB.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Eduardo Mercuri
Nuria Net
Tonina Saputo, contrabajista y cantante, navega entre géneros, épocas e...
Ulab Sessions
Tonina: “Considero el flamenco como música soul"
Tonina during the recording of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
Tonina Saputo's voice knows no borders
Mariana Camacho
Más Uforia Music Más
Jenni Rivera y Snoop Dogg
Regional Mexicano
Snoop Dogg declara su gusto por la música de Jenni Rivera
La Tigresa del Oriente
Música
La que faltaba: La Tigresa del Oriente baila al ritmo de 'Despacito'
Los Tres Tristes Tigres - Corrido de Chávez Jr.
Regional Mexicano
Ya hay corrido de la derrota de Julio César Chávez Jr.
cristian castro
Entretenimiento
Cristian Castro detiene concierto para pedirle matrimonio a su novia