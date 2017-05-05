A good antidote for Cinco de Mayo: Watch Niña Dioz's new video for 'Dale'

Carla Reyna, the artist better known as Niña Dioz is back with her ovaries "bien puestos" with her new single and video directed by Cynthia Vance and which we're debuting right here on U-LAB Music. Four years after her first album, Indestructible, the rapper from Monterrey is back stronger than ever.



Niña Dioz, who over a year ago moved to Los Angeles, breaks all hip hop and immigrant stereotypes: she's a blond, blue-eyed woman, who happens to be queer and raps in Spanish.

Her next album is titled Bautizada en Fuego and was produced by Captain Planet.

Read our Q&A with Niña Dioz (in Spanish here).

