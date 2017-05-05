publicidad
A good antidote for Cinco de Mayo: Watch Niña Dioz's new video for 'Dale'

This blond, blue-eyed, queer Mexican rapper breaks all stereotypes.

Por: Uforia Music
Carla Reyna, the artist better known as Niña Dioz is back with her ovaries "bien puestos" with her new single and video directed by Cynthia Vance and which we're debuting right here on U-LAB Music. Four years after her first album, Indestructible, the rapper from Monterrey is back stronger than ever.

Niña Dioz, who over a year ago moved to Los Angeles, breaks all hip hop and immigrant stereotypes: she's a blond, blue-eyed woman, who happens to be queer and raps in Spanish.

Her next album is titled Bautizada en Fuego and was produced by Captain Planet.

Read our Q&A with Niña Dioz (in Spanish here).

Escena del nuevo video 'Dale' de Ni&ntilde;a Dioz.
Ulab Debut
05 may, 2017 | 09:00 AM
Con ‘Dale’, la rapera Niña Dioz demuestra su espíritu inquebrantable (Estreno)
Isabela Raygoza
Así reaccionaron Lauryn Hill y la familia Marley a la música de Cultura...
20 abr, 2017 | 01:26 PM
Cultura Profética sobre la paternidad, tocar con los Marley y nueva música
Nuria Net
Nella
Desmond Scaife, Jr.
Elif & Paul
Tali Rubinstein
Majik Moon La Goon
Tonina
Eduardo Mercuri
Débo Ray
