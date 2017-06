Rico y pujante: Este ritmo es ilegal (Estreno)

ulab music U-LAB Music presents: Immigrant Sounds These are the immigrant sounds of today: diverse, unique, in harmony. In honor of Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day, U-LAB Music presents artists from around the world who have made America their home.

ulab music Behind the Scenes: the filming of Residente's 'Desencuentro' music video A timeline of how this music video, directed by Residente himself, was made in Paris. Featuring the actors Edgar Ramírez and Charlotte Le Bon. 'Desencuentro' is a collaboration with French singer and actress Soko (although she doesn't appear in the video).

ulab music Making of: How Residente and Soko got in the studio and recorded 'Desencuentro' For his new album - his first as a solo artist after a decade fronting the band Calle 13 - Residente invited French actress and singer Soko to record a track that is romantic, sexy and evokes Serge Gainsbourg-Jane Birkin vibes. He's a timeline of their process as they recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.