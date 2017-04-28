publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie... Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...

Colombian band Puerto Candelaria in a scene from the music video for 'La Murga.'
Ulab Debut

Listen to this new version of Willie Colón and Hector Lavoe's classic 'La Murga de Panamá', sang by a woman

Listen to this new version of Willie Colón and Hector Lavoe's classic 'La Murga de Panamá', sang by a woman

The 1970 Fania classic gets an update by Medellín-based tropical group Puerto Candelaria.

Por:
Nuria Net
Colombian band Puerto Candelaria in a scene from the music video for 'La...
Colombian band Puerto Candelaria in a scene from the music video for 'La Murga.'

"This song is part of our patrimony as Latinos, Colombians, salseros. It's not just any song, it's an hymn," says Juancho Valencia, bandleader for Puerto Candelaria about the 1970 Fania classic 'La Murga de Panamá' by Willie Colón and Hector Lavoe. The Medellín tropical band had the heady task of creating a new version of the song, especially commissioned by the Fania label, who was looking for a modern yet respectful take on 'La Murga'.

Puerto Candelaria's singer Maga la Maga brings the powerful feminine voice to the Lavoe original. Maga also stars in the music video as more than a pretty girl: "She's hard-working, independent, strong and wins people's hearts with her charisma," says Valencia, who also directed the video. "In a subtle way, we're always breaking Latino stereotypes to show another Latin America."

publicidad


Even though it comes from a classic salsa label and originally written and performed by two salsa heavyweights, 'La Murga de Panamá' is not actually a salsa; it comes from traditional Panamanian folk called 'murga' (a style with variations in countries like Argentina and Uruguay). In this new version, Puerto Candelaria has added the afro and folk rhythms of porró choquano and buyerengue from Panamá's neighboring country of Colombia.

Even though - in Puerto Candelaria fashion - the new 'Murga' has electronic beats, the song has an atemporal quality that is deliberate and part of the band's modus operandi. "We like to play dirty tricks to what's fashionable," says Valencia. "Puerto Candelaria makes fun music but with strong foundation." It's not just any version, it demostrates the knowledge and respect for the form and even the influences that nourished Fania artists at the time.

Puerto Candelaria is also releasing a cover of Colón and Lavoe's 'La Banda' under Fania. It's a fitting return to form for the band and Valencia in particular, who grew up listening to salsa at home through his father Luis Fernando, an obsessive salsa record collector. For Valencia, the figure of Hector Lavoe is monumental in Latin music because "he is that antiheroe who is enthralling; he is so entrenched in our veins as Latinos. He was ugly, had terrible luck and a very dramatic life. His magic resides in his charisma."

Puerto Candelaria will be on tour in Europe this summer and will be in the United States in the fall.

publicidad


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Jungle Fire y Ang&eacute;lica Mar&iacute;a participan en la banda sonora...
20 abr, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Escucha la nueva canción de Angélica María, parte de la banda sonora de 'How To Be a Latin Lover'
Nuria Net
Brika performs at '3 Days in Miami' event in February 2017.
21 mar, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Up-and-coming singer Brika calls the shots: "I'm a free spirit"
Nuria Net
publicidad
publicidad

WHITE SESSIONS ARTISTS

The first generation of artists we'll be showcasing at U-LAB, produced by Javier Limón.

ARTISTAS ULAB
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Nella
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Desmond Scaife, Jr.
Eliminado U-Lab White Sessions: Paul Sanchez y Elif Cakmut foto perfil
Elif & Paul
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Tali Rubinstein
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Majik Moon La Goon
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Tonina
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Eduardo Mercuri
Eliminado Puerto Candelaria brings new version of 'La Murga de Panamá' from Willie...
Débo Ray
Más U-LAB Más
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I...
ulab music
Residente thinks Puerto Rico's anthem "sucks" so he wrote a song "that I can sing with honor and pride"
'I think our anthem sucks," says the Puerto Rican rapper and artist Residente on the first episode of the U-Lab Podcast. For that reason, he wrote the song 'Hijos del Cañaveral': "I wanted to sing something that I can sing with honor and pride, that's why I did this song," says Residente.
Residente caught the writing bug in the first grade
ulab music
Before becoming an artist, the farthest Residente had ever traveled to was Disney
Before he traveled the world on tour with Calle 13 and for his latest album and documentary, rapper René Pérez Joglar aka Residente had barely left his native Puerto Rico, only traveling as far as Walt Disney World in Florida. For the first episode of U-LAB's podcast, Residente told U-LAB Music's Nuria Net of his creative process and his earliest memories as a writer: "I was creative since I was a kid, I remember writing when I was in first grade," he said. "The teacher asked us to write stories and I wrote a story and it was very funny. Since I was a kid I've been writing."
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
ulab music
Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time
Bilingual Latin jam band Locos Por Juana have been making music together for 15 years and released six albums. The group hadn't, however, released its music on vinyl until now. We followed the members of Locos Por Juana as they went (with their kids!) to Sunpress Vinyl in South Florida to print their latest album, 'Caribe' on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day.
Andrés Rivera
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
ulab music
This sound healer crafts didgeridoos out of palm trees
Jared Bistrong is a sound healer and educator based in Miami who makes his own didgeridoos out native palm trees. In sound healing, the body tunes into the instrument and not viceversa. The sounds they create and vibrate really relax the body," says Jared. "Today we’re a culture that is disconnected from the cosmic vibration. we’re out of tune, we’re stressed and these help us tune us."
U-LAB Sessions Más
D&eacute;bo Ray performs as part of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Débo Ray
Nuria Net
Eduardo Galeano Mercuri en los White Sessions de U-LAB.
Ulab Sessions
U-LAB White Sessions: Eduardo Mercuri
Nuria Net
Tonina Saputo, contrabajista y cantante, navega entre géneros, épocas e...
Ulab Sessions
Tonina: “Considero el flamenco como música soul"
Tonina during the recording of U-LAB's White Sessions.
Ulab Sessions
Tonina Saputo's voice knows no borders
Mariana Camacho
Más Uforia Music Más
J Balvin y Nicky Jam, dos de los ganadores de la noche.
Entretenimiento
Nicky Jam arrasa en los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2017
Chuy Lizárraga le canta a ese amor que no fue en 'Casada o no'
Regional Mexicano
Chuy Lizárraga le canta a ese amor que no fue en 'Casada o no'
Luis Fonsi cuenta 'pasito a pasito' cómo fue que Justin Bieber se intere...
Entretenimiento
Luis Fonsi admite que 'Despacito' mejoró "10 veces más" cuando sumó a Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi cuenta 'pasito a pasito' cómo fue que Justin Bieber se intere...
Despierta América
Luis Fonsi cuenta 'pasito a pasito' cómo fue que Justin Bieber se interesó en grabar su canción