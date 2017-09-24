publicidad
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz

Pianist and singer songwriter Glenda del Monte Escalante, known as Glenda del E.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz

This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz

On the U-LAB Podcast, pianist and singer-songwriter Glenda del E talks about life on the road as part of Sanz's band and her own projects.

Nuria Net
Por:
Nuria Net

Glenda del Monte Escalante, artistically known as Glenda del E, grew up in a musical family in Cuba: her grandparents, parents and extended family are all musicians. After studying piano in music convervatory starting at age 7 in Havana and later completing her studies in Toronto, Canada, Glenda got a call from Alejandro Sanz's musical director to join his Sirope tour in 2015.


Since then, Glenda has been performing with Sanz - including his massive anniversary concert for a crowd of 50,000 in Madrid this past June. She has also been honing her own style - which she calles "Q-ban mixology" - in her own compositions and with her Miami-based band, whhich includes her father, percussionist Mario del Monte Jr.

Glenda del E is U-LAB Music's Resident Artist of the Month and we will be collaborating with her in the coming weeks creating music and special content. On September 27, join Glenda as well as COASTCITY and DJ Dale Dale for a jam session at our U-LAB Music Space in Little River in Miami to raise funds for those in South Florida affected by hurricane Irma. We'll also be sharing information on how to help victims of hurricane Maria and the Mexico earthquake.

See also:


Photos: U-LAB Launch Party at Space 52
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0011.JPG
Nella Rojas, Desmond Scaife Jr., and Tonina Saputo, the first generation of artists presented by U-LAB.
Javier Lim&oacute;n, Alejandro Sanz, Nella y Ernesto Estrada.
Javier Limón, Alejandro Sanz, Nella y Ernesto Estrada.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0007.JPG
Javier Limón, Alejandro Sanz and Ernesto Estrada.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0015.JPG
Singer-songwriter Nella Rojas grew up in Venezuela and currently lives in Boston.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0033.JPG
U-LAB's Nacho González, Nella, bassist Lucy Clifford, keyboardist Evan Waaramaa.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0013.JPG
Univision's Julissa Bonfante, Nella, Desmond Scaife, Jr., Tonina.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0024.JPG
Vinyl printing.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0045.JPG
U-LAB's Pablo Sanchis, Univision's Borja Voces, producer Gabriela Díaz, Mills, Univision digital's Hilda García and WIN's Carolina Pina.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0063.JPG
Keyboardist Glenda del E and her mom.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0042.JPG
Drummer Orlando Retana, U-LAB's Nuria Net, González.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0062.JPG
U-LAB's Javier Limón, Sony's Afo Verde, Univision's Pepo Ferradas, Mills, Raquel Perera and González.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0075.JPG
Javier Limón addresses the crowd.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0009.JPG
Musicians who performed at U-LAB's launch party.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0086.JPG
U-LAB's Nacho González.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0092.JPG
Desmond Scaife, Jr.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0104.JPG
Nella.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0101.JPG
Nella.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0108.JPG
Tonina.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0105.JPG
Tonina.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0111.JPG
Tonina performing.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz image001.png
Foto: Univision's Bonfante, Univision digital's Jossette Rivera, and U-LAB's Nuria Net. | Univision
Ernesto Estrada de Space 52, Gabriela Rojas de Univision digital y la maquillista Fiorella Viloria.
Ernesto Estrada de Space 52, Gabriela Rojas de Univision digital y la maquillista Fiorella Viloria.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0126.JPG
Musicians Orlando Retana, Lucy Clifford, Tonina, Evan Waaramaa with U-LAB's Pablo Sanchis.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0019.JPG
Arsht Center's M. John Richard, U-LAB's Kevin Mills, Univision's Armando Olmedo and Arsht Center's Andrew Goldberg.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0035.JPG
Código music team with producer Original Chato.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0121.JPG
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0044.JPG
Univision's Sameer Deen and Jitter García.
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0002.JPG
This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz 0003.JPG
