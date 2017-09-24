This is what it's like to tour with Alejandro Sanz

On the U-LAB Podcast, pianist and singer-songwriter Glenda del E talks about life on the road as part of Sanz's band and her own projects.
Glenda del Monte Escalante, artistically known as
Glenda del E, grew up in a musical family in Cuba: her grandparents, parents and extended family are all musicians. After studying piano in music convervatory starting at age 7 in Havana and later completing her studies in Toronto, Canada,
Glenda got a call from Alejandro Sanz's musical director to join his Sirope tour in 2015.
Since then, Glenda has been performing with Sanz - including his massive anniversary concert for a crowd of 50,000 in Madrid this past June. She has also been honing her own style - which she calles "Q-ban mixology" - in her own compositions and with her Miami-based band, whhich includes her father, percussionist Mario del Monte Jr.
Glenda del E is U-LAB Music's Resident Artist of the Month and we will be collaborating with her in the coming weeks creating music and special content.
On September 27, join Glenda as well as COASTCITY and DJ Dale Dale for a jam session at our U-LAB Music Space in Little River in Miami to raise funds for those in South Florida affected by hurricane Irma. We'll also be sharing information on how to help victims of hurricane Maria and the Mexico earthquake.
See also:
Photos: U-LAB Launch Party at Space 52
Nella Rojas, Desmond Scaife Jr., and Tonina Saputo, the first generation of artists presented by U-LAB.
Javier Limón, Alejandro Sanz, Nella y Ernesto Estrada.
Javier Limón, Alejandro Sanz and Ernesto Estrada.
Singer-songwriter Nella Rojas grew up in Venezuela and currently lives in Boston.
U-LAB's Nacho González, Nella, bassist Lucy Clifford, keyboardist Evan Waaramaa.
Univision's Julissa Bonfante, Nella, Desmond Scaife, Jr., Tonina.
U-LAB's Pablo Sanchis, Univision's Borja Voces, producer Gabriela Díaz, Mills, Univision digital's Hilda García and WIN's Carolina Pina.
Keyboardist Glenda del E and her mom.
Drummer Orlando Retana, U-LAB's Nuria Net, González.
U-LAB's Javier Limón, Sony's Afo Verde, Univision's Pepo Ferradas, Mills, Raquel Perera and González.
Javier Limón addresses the crowd.
Musicians who performed at U-LAB's launch party.
Foto: Univision's Bonfante, Univision digital's Jossette Rivera, and U-LAB's Nuria Net. | Univision
Ernesto Estrada de Space 52, Gabriela Rojas de Univision digital y la maquillista Fiorella Viloria.
Musicians Orlando Retana, Lucy Clifford, Tonina, Evan Waaramaa with U-LAB's Pablo Sanchis.
Arsht Center's M. John Richard, U-LAB's Kevin Mills, Univision's Armando Olmedo and Arsht Center's Andrew Goldberg.
Código music team with producer Original Chato.
Univision's Sameer Deen and Jitter García.