Shakira, the biggest fan challenge: let’s see if you’re as much as a fan as you think

Shakira is from Barranquilla , where she took her first steps in music.

Shakira came into the world on 2 February 1977 in Colombia. In what city?

Shakira Isabel Mebarak-Ripoll is the only daughter of William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll.

Do you know this singer’s middle name?

Her father’s family emigrated to America from Lebanon . Her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, is Colombian, of Spanish descent.

Shakira’s father, William Mebarak, was born in the United States and emigrated to Colombia when he was 5 years old. Do you know what Middle Eastern country her father’s family is originally from?

The Colombian singer brought out her record, Magia , at age 14. This album sold only just over 1,000 copies.

What would you say was the singer / composer's first record?

Shakira founded Pies Descalzos in Colombia in the late 1990s after her first major international success with the song of the same name.

What is the name of the Foundation she created to help vulnerable boys and girls?

Shakira had her first child, Milan , in Barcelona on 22 January 2013. Two years later, Sasha was born, their second child.

She shares her life with soccer player Gerard Piqué, from FC Barcelona. How many children do they have?

Her song 'La Tortura' was a worldwide sales success, with over 10 million copies distributed.

What well-known song did she perform with singer Alejandro Sanz?

Shakira has collaborated with Maluma on 'Chantaje', with Rihanna on 'Can't Remember to Forget You' and with Maná on 'Mi verdad'.

Which of the following performers has she never sung with?

Shakira sang 'Waka Waka' , along with the South African group, Freshlyground, as the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

What sports competition was 'Waka Waka' the official song of?

In 'Me enamoré' , the Colombian tells us how she fell in love with her current partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, of FC Barcelona.

Mi vida me empezó a cambiar, la noche que te conocí, tenía poco que perder... What are the next lyrics?

Congratulations! You are an unconditional Shakira fan. You have sung and celebrated each success and know every detail of her life. You’re one of those who starts trembling when she announces a new song, and you get angry if anyone questions her love for Piqué.

You got 10 out of 10

You know Shakira quite well, but you need a little bit more to graduate. You have walked by the Colombian star’s side since her first hits, and you know that 'pies descalzos' is more than just running around barefoot.

You got out of 10

You got on Shakira’s most commercial train ride, with 'Servicio de Lavandería', her all-time best-selling record. You have sung 'Suerte', 'Whenever, wherever', 'Te dejo Madrid' or 'Que me quedes tú' over and over. You need a little more baggage, but you’re on your way!

You got out of 10

You may be a 'Waka Waka'

You got out of 10

Shakira is not your strong point. Maybe you hummed 'Waka Waka' on the couch as you enjoyed the South African World Cup. But you need a bit more to be sure that 'Servicio de lavandería' is not just the laundry service you get in hotels…

