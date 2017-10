Sale a la luz un video perdido de Selena Quintanilla grabado un año antes de su muerte

Pop and fashion icon Selena was the Queen of Tejano music. Born in Lake Jackson, Texas, she was raised in a family of musicians. Her music blended cumbia, pop, and contemporary Tejano music. She was famous in both the U.S. and Latin America. Her life was cut short at age 23, but her influence continues today. We're excited to share that her motorcycle jacket and satin bustier are now on display for one year in our "American Enterprise" exhibition. But why would #Selena objects be on display in a #BusinessHistory exhibition? We're exploring the history of Hispanic advertising! These photos for a Coca-Cola ad campaign were taken by Al Rendon in 1994. Did Selena influence you? #HispanicHeritageMonth #HispanicHeritage #HispanicAdvertising #Selena #TejanoMusic #PopMusic #AmericanHistory #myDCcool #DCcool #aCreativeDC #Smithsonian #WashingtonDC #AdHistory #AdvertisingHistory #LatinoHeritage #WomensHistory #LatinaHistory @slc_latino

