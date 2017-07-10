ACROBAT PLUNGES TO DEATH BEFORE GREEN DAY SHOW IN SPAIN

Tragedy struck at a Green Day concert on Friday night (July 7th) when an acrobat plunged to his death just before the band was scheduled to take the stage. According to Billboard, the incident occurred at the Mad Cool Festivalin Madrid, Spain and Green Day was not made aware of the death until after they had finished their set. The acrobat, 42-year-old Pedro Aunión Monroy, was performing in a brightly-lit cube suspended about 100 feet in the air by a crane. Although he was reportedly wearing a harness, the device may have snapped.

Attendees at the festival were reportedly angry that the show continued after just a half-hour delay

Green Day later tweeted, "We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends." On Sunday (July 9th), Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong issued a lengthier statement in which he said, "Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn't even know there was an acrobat performance at all."

issued a lengthier statement in which he said, After noting that the band was waiting in a backstage compound "about a half mile away from the main stage," Armstrong wrote that the their start time was being delayed due to a security issue.

Armstrong wrote that the their start time was being delayed due to a security issue. Armstrong said, "Security issues are a normal occurrence and procedure at any show...we were NOT told why which is also normal. we waited as we were instructed. Still, we had no clue there was any such accident."

After playing their set, the band was escorted back to the artist compound and then told the news about the accident. Armstrong wrote, "All of us were in disbelief. I don't know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert . . . If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first."

He concluded, "What happened to Pedro is unthinkable. Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family. and we are also shocked and heartbroken for anyone that had to witness this tragedy."

Festival organizers issued a statement explaining why they decided to continue the show, saying, "Mad Cool Festival regrets the terrible accident that the aerial dancer suffered during the second day of the festival. For security reasons, the festival decided to continue with its programming. We send our most sincere condolences to all his family."

