San Antonio Fire Department loses own during 4-alarm fire

Charles Hood who is the Chief of the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to the media that one fire fighter was killed on duty while battling the four-alarm blaze off of 410 and Ingram Thursday night. The fire fighter who died at the scene was identified as Scott Deem, who was with the department for six years.



It was reported that three fire fighters were injured while battling the blaze and were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC) by ambulance and one was airlifted.

It appeared that the fire started at the thrift store and had quickly spread to other businesses in the shopping center.

On behalf of Uforia San Antonio and Univision 41 our condolences go out to Deem's family and the San Antonio Fire Department.

