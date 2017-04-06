No Refusal Weekend for DWI for Festival in Poteet

Think before you drink and then get behind the wheel this weekend.

There's a big festival in celebration of strawberries in the quiet town of Poteet. The annual festival draws about 30,000 in attendance annually and a lot of people gather to enjoy food, fun, music and alcohol.

Atascosa County is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to implement "No Refusal" weekend during the event. "No Refusal" means if you're pulled over by authorities and say no to a sobriety test, a warrant will be approved by a judge to withdrawal of blood for testing. In San Antonio, "No Refusal" is everyday. The initiative is to keep everyone safe during the party season.

