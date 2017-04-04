publicidad
Cartoon Has People Wanting Restaurant to Bring Back Dipping Sauce

Cartoon Has People Wanting Restaurant to Bring Back Dipping Sauce

The sauce was introduced in 1998 for a promotion for Disney animated film.

Por: Univision
Rick and Morty

Cartoon Rick and Morty has people craving a discontinued chicken nugget Szechuan dipping sauce. A chef from the fast food chain, McDonnalds has said that he will be looking into bringing the Szechuan sauce back after the cartoon had people going crazy for it. The nostalgic sauce was first introduced to the fast food restaurant as a promotion for Disney's animated classic "Mulan."

People are really serious about the restaurant chain bringing back that Change.org has about 23,000 signatures and need about 1,700 more signatures to go.

The demand for szechuan dipping sauce has caught the attention of McDonalds' Twitter account where they responded to Rick and Morty's official account saying "@McDonalds you wanna get in on this? Call me." McDonalds replied on April 2nd with "McNugga Lubba Dub Dub."

A Tweeter by with the account McD Truth had sent off a tweet that included one of the chef's from the restaurant chain saying: "@AshleyLutz Lol, we need one of the chef's to take that recipe off the shelf. If we can give away Big Mac sauce bottles, we can do this! @Mike_Haracz."

Watch the clip that has everyone craving Szechuan dipping sauce from the Rick and Morty cartoon from Season 3, episode 1 that aired on April 1, 2017.

Could we see the nostalgic sauce from 1998 make a comeback all because a cartoon brought it up?

