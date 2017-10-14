publicidad
Estaciones Cerrar

A pair of Miami doctors mount medical relief mission to Puerto Rico des... Miami

The group Doctoras Boricuas created a GoFundMe to be able to pay all the medicines that the doctors need in Puerto Rico. In the photograph, the directors of the initiative: Jennifer Schell and Dalian Caraballo after packing medicines.

A pair of Miami doctors mount medical relief mission to Puerto Rico

A pair of Miami doctors mount medical relief mission to Puerto Rico

Doctors Jennifer Schell and Dalian Caraballo responded to Puerto Rican health crisis their own effort to resupply clinics and hospitals lacking essential medicines.

The group Doctoras Boricuas created a GoFundMe to be able to pay all the...
The group Doctoras Boricuas created a GoFundMe to be able to pay all the medicines that the doctors need in Puerto Rico. In the photograph, the directors of the initiative: Jennifer Schell and Dalian Caraballo after packing medicines.
Nicolás Hernández Castañeda
Por:
Nicolás Hernández Castañeda

MIAMI - It has been almost a month since the onslaught of Hurricane Maria and there are still medical centers in Puerto Rico operating solely with drugs and supplies donated by doctors in the United States.

Jennifer Schell is a gynecologist and Dalian Caraballo a general practitioner. On September 20, the day Hurricane Maria struck as a Category 4 storm, Caraballo created a Facebook group called Doctoras Boricuas, (Women Doctors of Puerto Rico), using local name for people from the island.

Half of the participants were doctors on the island itself and the other half in Miami. The purpose was to create a support network in case hospitals or health centers were forced to shut down due to supply shortages. Within a few hours, it was clear the network would have to be activated.

The boxes come with a series of specifications: the name of the doctor o...
The boxes come with a series of specifications: the name of the doctor or hospital to whom it is addressed. What is inside and what precautions should be taken. In the photograph, a shipment ready to be sent to Puerto Rico with the image of the group name: Doctors4PuertoRico.

Las cajas van con una serie de especificaciones: el nombre del médico u hospital a quien va dirigido. Qué hay en su interior y las precauciones que se deben tener. En la fotografía, un cargamento listo para ser enviado para Puerto Rico con la imagen del nombre del grupo: Doctors4PuertoRico.

Seeing the devastation caused by Maria, Schell proposed two things to Caraballo. First, to involve male doctors too; second, to divide their efforts, with Caraballo concentrating on health centers as she turned her attention to hospitals.

Schell was born in Miami and works here, but grew up in Puerto Rico where she became a doctor. On a recent day working with her five-member relief team, Doctors4PuertoRico, Schell managed to send a private plane with 1,550 pounds of medicines and supplies valued at $100,000.

publicidad

A New York foundation, which preferred anonymity, made the donation and coordinated the plane.

Schell has taken charge of seeking financial help to pay for the requests of doctors from different areas across in Puerto Rico. Once she has the funds, she then makes the purchases from her own office. Then looks for a small plane that can carry the supplies to Puerto Rico – free of charge.

"I can’t complain, there is always some company or person that agrees to take part of the supplies on their plane," Schell told Univision News. "Right now, I have some medicine packaged and ready, but we are waiting for a plane."

Caraballo is Puerto Rican. She left the place she calls “my island" in 2009 for Ohio for her final year of med school. Nowadays, from Monday to Thursday, she works as a doctor in an ICE detention center. From Friday to Sunday, she is at her own office.

In total, she has organized 10 flights with planes full of medical supplies.

"Maria hit Puerto Rico on a Wednesday and by Saturday we had already sent our first aid flight," Caraballo said. "There's always an angel who sends us a plane, when we need it most."

And that "angel" appeared again one day recently to transport more than 30 boxes with medical utensils that several hospitals on the island needed. The priority is to help the hospitals furthest from the main cities, where government aid operations find it harder to reach, Caraballo.

Médicos en Florida hacen de lo imposible algo posible por ayudar a Puerto Rico
En la fotograf&iacute;a, la doctora Jennifer Schell con una voluntaria q...
En la fotografía, la doctora Jennifer Schell con una voluntaria que quiso ayudar en el proceso de empacamiento de medicamentos para, luego, ser enviados a Puerto Rico. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
El grupo de m&eacute;dicos de Doctors4PuertoRico terminando de empacar l...
El grupo de médicos de Doctors4PuertoRico terminando de empacar lo que será un gran envío para varios hospitales en Puerto Rico. Los doctores de la isla hacen la solicitud exacta de lo que necesitan, y las doctoras en Miami hacen el esfuerzo económico por conseguirlo. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
Este es el grupo encargado de hacer posible que Doctors4PuertoRico haya...
Este es el grupo encargado de hacer posible que Doctors4PuertoRico haya enviado más de cinco cargamentos llenos de medicamentos para Puerto Rico. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Las cajas son marcadas, enumeradas y selladas por los mismo doctores que...
Las cajas son marcadas, enumeradas y selladas por los mismo doctores que verifican más de tres veces que todo lo enviado cumpla con los requerimientos y no violen ninguna ley. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
Jennifer Schell mand&oacute; a hacer una camiseta con la mayor petici&oa...
Jennifer Schell mandó a hacer una camiseta con la mayor petición que siempre hacen cuando acaban de sellar las cajas: Necesitamos un avión que las lleve a Puerto Rico. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
Todas las cajas que aparecen en la fotograf&iacute;a tienen en su interi...
Todas las cajas que aparecen en la fotografía tienen en su interior utensilios médicos que han pedidos los doctores en Puerto Rico para poder atender a más pacientes. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
No solo el maletero va cargado con cajas de utensilios m&eacute;dicos, e...
No solo el maletero va cargado con cajas de utensilios médicos, en el interior de la avioneta, como no van pasajeros, se habilita para poner mas mercancía que será de gran utilidad para los médicos en Puerto Rico. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
Ambas doctoras dicen que todo se logra por el trabajo en equipo de todos...
Ambas doctoras dicen que todo se logra por el trabajo en equipo de todos los doctores. Algunos se encargan de hacer las solicitudes de medicinas, otros de conseguir el presupuesto, otros de sellar las cajas y también están los que ayudan a montar a los aviones la mercancía. Foto: Cortesía de Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
Cada caja que lleva medicamentos va con un recibo de la empresa que los...
Cada caja que lleva medicamentos va con un recibo de la empresa que los produjo. Una vez se tiene el dinero para comprar, el proceso se demora cerca de 3 días para la entrega. Foto: Cortesía de Dalian Caraballo. | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
A pesar de cumplir con todos los requerimientos, siempre cada caja es in...
A pesar de cumplir con todos los requerimientos, siempre cada caja es inspeccionada por el personas policial del aeropuerto. Foto: Cortesía de Jennifer Schell & Dalian Caraballo. | Univision


On her Facebook page, Caraballo published a photograph of her husband checking the aid packages aboard a plane headed for the island so that doctors can continue working and saving lives.

On a typical day, Caraballo ends her day around 11:00 pm, and returns home with both the satisfaction of having made a cargo shipment, but with the uncertainty over where the next plane will appear from. Still, the worries melt away with a smile from her husband and a hug from her daughter, she said.

"My husband supports me 100 percent. He understands what I'm doing for Puerto Rico," Caraballo said in a telephone interview. "My daughter does get very angry, though. She complains I've been working too much. Can you believe it? And she's barely five years old."

Schell finds a similar scene when she arrives home at night. Her American husband supports her and is proud of her work.

publicidad

"My husband is still shocked at everything I've done to help Puerto Rico. But it fills him with pride," Schell said.

Women PR Doctors and Doctors4PuertoRico will continue to work and send help until the government of Puerto Rico issues an official communique confirming the normalization in all medical centers.

Until that happens, these two women, who represent the cry for help of hundreds of Puerto Rican doctors, will not stop.

Doctores y voluntarios se desplazan a comunidades con necesidades médicas en Puerto Rico Univision
Popular videos Más
preview
Exhibicionismo
Buscan a sospechoso de exhibir sus partes íntimas a dos niñas en El Bronx
Las autoridades revelaron el video del sujeto, que supuestamente se bajó de un vehículo, se acercó a las menores y les enseñó sus genitales mientras les preguntaba por una dirección.
preview
Pronóstico
Las lluvias seguirán para este domingo en Chicago y sus alrededores
El pronóstico del tiempo indica varias precipitaciones y presencia de neblina. Además, las temperaturas estarán inestables y habrá fuerte viento.
preview
Vida Chicago
Invitan a latinos a participar en el diseño del museo en el Centro Presidencial Obama
Artistas y diseñadores se reunieron para intercambiar ideas sobre cómo y qué debería incluir la exhibición. Además, resaltaron la importancia de que el diseño muestre el verdadero legado del presidente en las comunidades durante su mandato.
preview
Activismo
Las mujeres que cocinan para recaudar fondos para las personas sin hogar de Cícero y Chicago
Este grupo de 10 mujeres organizó a través de las redes sociales la campaña 'Un granito de esperanza' para ayudar a los desamparados sin importar su origen étnico. Su misión es recaudar dinero para comprar alimentos, abrigos y cobijas y distribuirlas entre estas personas.
preview
El 23 en Venezuela
Freddy Guevara critica a los invitados internacionales del CNE para las elecciones regionales
El primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional rechazó la posición de los invitados del Consejo Nacional Electoral, únicos que acreditó esta organización para ver el proceso de votaciones, y agregó que este domingo no se va a legitimar la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente.
preview
Muertes
Muere niña de 8 años tras caer de la cubierta de un crucero de Carnival en el Puerto de Miami
Los rescatistas la trasladaron en estado de gravedad al Hospital Jackson Memorial, donde falleció este sábado. La compañía emitió un comunicado en el que ofrece condolencias.
preview
Huracán María
Regresan a Chicago los bomberos que apoyaron en emergencias en Puerto rico por el huracán María
El grupo partió hacia la isla a principios de mes con provisiones y equipo necesario para socorrer a los damnificados por el paso del devastador huracán el pasado 20 de septiembre.
preview
Huracán Irma
Decenas de personas pasan la noche a la intemperie en Miami para aplicar por ayuda económica tras el huracán Irma
El anochecer no desmotivó a quienes esperan recibir ayuda de los departamentos de Niños y Familia y de Agricultura. Por el contrario, muchos decidieron pasar la noche en Tropical Park para no perder el puesto. Este domingo se abrirán más puestos de inscripción en Miami-Dade.
preview
Pronóstico
Domingo soleado y con temperaturas agradables en Los Ángeles
El pronóstico del tiempo indica que las temperaturas estarán desde los 65 a los 91 grados Fahrenheit. Además, se pueden registrar vientos hasta de 32 millas por hora.
preview
Negocios
Ofrecen talleres empresariales gratuitos para apoyar a los latinos emprendedores en California
El evento se realizó con la misión de inspirar y educar a la comunidad para que prospere en sus negocios y contó con la participación de expertos en finanzas.
preview
Inmigración
Apoyan a dreamers durante evento para promover la educación realizado en Montebello, California
Por cuarto año consecutivo se llevó a cabo el encuentro denominado Expolatina de Colegios con el fin de ofrecer oportunidades a alumnos y especialmente a beneficiarios de DACA, para que continúen con su formación superior.
preview
Ayuda Humanitaria
Realizan concierto y subasta de arte en beneficio de los damnificados por el sismo en Juchitán, Oaxaca
Varios artistas, entre músicos y pintores, unieron y aportaron su talento en el evento que se realizó en el Teatro Frida Kahlo en Los Ángeles para recolectar donaciones para las víctimas de esta zona donde denuncian no haber recibido ayuda.
preview
Salud
Revelan exámenes de salud de afectados por la de fuga de gas de Aliso Canyon en el 2015
En una reunión pública llevada a cabo en Woodland Hills, especialistas dieron a conocer los resultados médicos de quienes se practicaron pruebas tras la emergencia. Nancy Hernández, residente de Porter Ranch, manifiesta que hallaron niveles altos de uranio y litio.
preview
Inmigración
Realizan clínica legal para ayudar a la comunidad a borrar antecedentes menores del récord
El evento se realizó este sábado en Huntington Park gracias a la colaboración del sindicato local 770, la oficina del defensor público del condado de Los Ángeles y la organización de servicios legales del barrio.
preview
Incendios
Registran voraz incendio en edificio comercial en Boyle Heights, Los Ángeles
El Departamento de Bomberos informó que se trataría de una fábrica de textiles, por lo que el fuego se propagó con rapidez, y agregó que se encontraron plantas de marihuana. Al menos 20 compañías reunieron 130 bomberos y maquinaria pesada, como cañones de agua con capacidad de 100 galones por minuto.
preview
Racismo
Una maestra en Nueva Jersey le dice a un estudiante hispano que "hable americano"
El incidente ocurrió en la escuela Cliffside Park High School, algunos estudiantes se salieron de la clase a manera de protesta. La maestra en el video estaba de suplente en una clase de matemáticas.
Shows Más
preview 6:50
Al Punto Florida
¿Son justas las peticiones hechas por el presidente Donald Trump a cambio del apoyo a una propuesta para proteger a los dreamers?
Un muro fronterizo y el endurecimiento de las políticas migratorias son algunas de las peticiones del presidente Donald Trump. Ante esto, el director de medios y comunicaciones del Partido Republicano Luis Rodríguez cree que estas exigencias son parte de un paquete para llegar a una legalización con los dreamers y los inmigrantes indocumentados, mientras que Frank Mora, director de Estudios Latinoamericanos, asegura que el mandatario está “traficando en una mentira” para promover una política antiinmigrante.
preview 8:48
Al Punto Florida
¿Qué se juega la oposición venezolana en las elecciones de los nuevos gobernadores regionales?
Gustavo Marcano, alcalde de Lecherías, estado Anzoáteguí, asegura que estas elecciones son la oportunidad para demostrar que millones de venezolanos están clamando por un cambio para que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro cese en el poder. Por su parte, José Hernández, vocero de Primero Justicia, asegura que esta jornada electoral es la oportunidad para demostrarle al mundo que los venezolanos quieren un país nacional, donde todos estén unidos.
Alto Impacto Al Punto
Al Punto
Al Punto
Toda la información noticiosa de este país latinoamericano
preview 1:49
Al Punto
¿Una guardería para adultos en la Casa Blanca? El tan tan de César Muñoz
Muñoz canta sobre el mensaje a través de Twitter que envió el senador Bob Corker en el cual llamaba a la Casa Blanca una guardería para adultos.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
belize gif optimizado
América Latina
Costa Rica, la ruta del sur
Las solicitudes de refugio en Costa Rica de personas que huyen del Triángulo Norte se han quintuplicado en los últimos tres años. De todos los Estados de la región, este cuenta con el sistema legal más eficiente para atender a esta población.
Refugiados rohingya en Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
Crisis
La tragedia humanitaria de los rohingya: una etnia sin país y perseguida sin clemencia
Violaciones brutales, asesinatos en masa, aldeas arrasadas por el fuego: En el sudeste asiático esta minoría musulmana de cerca de 1,2 millones vive una grave crisis humanitaria en un país de mayoría budista. Una guía de preguntas y respuestas sobre los rohingya, una de las minorías más perseguidas del mundo.
Entry Point Autos Homepage
Autos
Autos
Encuentra aquí el mejor contenido original y en español sobre el mundo de los autos. Artículos, fotos y videos con lo más reciente de los autos.
Woody Allen y Harvey Weinstein en 2008
Acoso Sexual
Woody Allen dice que se siente "triste" por Harvey Weinsten
El cineasta ha respondido a las denuncias contra el productor, al que más de una treintena de mujeres acusan de acoso sexual, con simpatía tanto hacia las víctimas como hacia Weinstein. "Tampoco quieres que conduzca a un ambiente de cacería de brujas", ha dicho sobre el escándalo.
Más Deportes Más
Aida Román
Deportes
Mundial de tiro con arco arranca este lunes en la Ciudad de México
La mayoría de los medallistas de los Juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016 y de los Mundiales de un año anterior estarán presentes.
preview 0:18
Fútbol
Ochoa y sus compañeros son ovacionados tras triunfo del Lieja sobre el Kortrijk
El Standard logró una importante victoria que le permite salir de la parte baja de la tabla del futbol belga.
preview 0:53
Fútbol
El Tri cobró muy caro a los europeos su convocatoria
Varios seleccionados mexicanos que militan en el viejo continente se vieron afectados tras los duelos del cierre del hexagonal de Concacaf.
Hirving Lozano
PSV
Hirving Lozano cortó racha goleadora, no jugó en el triunfo del PSV por lesión
El mexicano presentó una lesión en el hombro derecho que le impidió participar en el compromiso dominical de los ‘tulipanes’.