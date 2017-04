Ante la incertidumbre sobre deshielo, millennials de Miami y La Habana reviven el mensaje de Obama en Cuba

Meet another one of of our "Tu Cuba" fellows joining us for our December trip: Stephanie Macias-Arlington from New Jersey!⠀ ⠀ Her father is Cuban and his immediate family moved to the United States in 1962 settling in Union City, NJ. She's most excited about getting to know "the real Cuba" so that she can relay her experiences back to her 101 year-old Cuban grandmother.⠀ ⠀ "My Cuban heritage has always played an enthusiastic part of my identity. It's shaped my palate, views of the world, character and respect for tradition, and the curl in my hair," she says. "[...]the question of my true ancestry becomes stronger with each passing year and I would like to go to Cuba now to affirm our family's history and determine my lineage."⠀ ⠀ My favorite Cuban dish is bistec de palomilla, papa fritas, and arroz blanco with a fried egg on top. Fun fact? She played Division 1 soccer in college.⠀ ⠀ Here she is with her amazing grandmother!⠀ ⠀ #tucuba#familia#tucubatrip3#gotocuba#cubaonefoundation#cubaone#tucubafellows⠀ ⠀

