Encuentran altos niveles de bacteria fecal en tres playas de Miami

El departamento de Sanidad de Florida informó que tres playas de Key Biscayne reprobaron el examen que le practican al agua para comprobar su calidad, y que presentaba altos niveles de enterococcus.

Autoridades sanitarias de Florida advirtieron en un informe que hallaron "altos niveles de bacteria fecal" en tres populares playas al sur del estado: Crandon North, Crandon South y Key Biscayne Beach Club.

El departamento de sanidad del estado informó que luego de practicar dos pruebas al agua de estas playas, concluyeron que "no cumplen con los estándares de calidad en cuanto a enterococcus". Alertaron que el nivel de la bacteria encontrada, excedía las recomendaciones estatales y nacionales, al estar por encima de 70 unidades en una muestra de 100 mililitros.

La bacteria enterococcus normalmente se halla en el intestino de los humanos y de los animales. El contacto con ella puede ocasionar enfermedades o infecciones. La presencia de esta bacteria es un indicador de contaminación fecal, y puede ser deberse a la llegada de restos de aguas pluviales o residuales.

Por ello recomendaron a los visitantes no bañarse en estas playas hasta nuevo aviso para evitar enfermedades.

La institución hace muestreo del agua de las playas en 17 puntos semanalmente, desde agosto de 2002.

