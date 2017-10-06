Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no walls or borders

The 70-foot-tall artwork, created by the French artist JR, is an eye-catching attraction at the Tecate border, designed to highlight the innocence of young immigrants such as those awaiting word of possible deportation after the rescinding of DACA.
LOS ANGELES, California - He is only a year and five months old and his photo has already gone viral.
Known as "Kikito," hi image towers over the border fence at Tecate, Mexico, where it seems as though he is playing with a new toy.
The boy looking out over the rusty metal fence that divides The Unieted States and Mexico is part of an art installation by the French artist Jean René, better known as 'JR'.
"As an artist, my intention is to question," JR told Univision News during a visit to Los Angeles to talk about his art project which was inaugurated Sept 6.
The border work was inspired by a dream JR says he had of a child peeping over the border wall. When he woke up, he wondered: "What would he be thinking". "We know the implication, what that (the wall) represents, how it divides, but for a child, I did not have the answer," he said.
'Kikito': El niño mexicano que mira sobre la frontera de EEUU
"I could have done a 'photoshop', but the physical work attracts people, makes people look, places it in context, questions and creates an opinion," said the 34-year-old artist.
While talking to area residents to ask for permission to construct the work, JR had a case of deja vu. He found a baby in Tecate who from his cradle ressembled the baby in his dream, so he asked the mother's permission to take a picture and turn it into the project. "He looked was exactly like the boy I dreamed about," JR said.
The resulting "Kikito" is JR's most recent work on migration, following other pieces he has done with African migrants in Italy, the Syria refugees and New York's iconic Ellis Island which witnessed millions of migrants in the first half of the last century.
"The history of humanity is the story of people who migrate," he said. "People will always emigrate."
The inauguration of 'Kikito' came
a day after the Trump administration announced the rescinding of the DACA program to protect young undocumented immigrants who arrived ilegally in the U.S. as children.
"It's a coincidence, because for me it's not a political issue. As an artist I try to offer a perspective, and for this child there are no walls or borders. I hope this piece offers hope and a better dialogue," said JR.
Although this artist often works on walls, this time his installation overshadowed one. The main objective, he says, was to "build a larger wall that would make this border look ridiculous."
The work, which is 70 feet high and 55 feet long, will remain in Tecate at least until the end of this week.
SLIDESHOW: While Trump demands a border wall, an artist makes the fence disappear
Ana Teresa Fernández, a Mexican artist, paints the border fence located between Sunland Park, New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The painting creates an optical illusion, making this stretch of fence appear to merge with the sky.
This stretch of the fence is one of the most tightly monitored by U.S. border patrols because its location near Ciudad Juárez makes it easily accessible to those who want to cross into the United States.
In response to Donald Trump's promise to build a “beautiful and strong wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border, Fernández says: "I would make it disappear again with paint." Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
Seven gallons of “perfect sky blue paint” were used. Community members from Ciudad Juárez, political activists, and migrants' families helped paint. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
Artist Ana Teresa Fernández was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas in México, but spent most of her life in San Diego and San Francisco, California. It was in the United States, hearing "heartbreaking stories" of Mexicans who crossed the border, that she came up with the idea to make a tribute through art. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
The minimalist painting was done along a 20-meter stretch of the 6-meter-high fence, on a sandy slope that makes access difficult and is just in front of a marker from the International Boundary and Water Commission that reads: Boundary of the Republic of Mexico.
The clearer is the day, the more it seems that part of the fence fades into the sky. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
This part of the fence is in a residential area. On the left side of the fence is Sunland, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. On the right side is the neighborhood of Anapra, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, one of the poorest in the area. Photo: Estephani Cano.
In 2015, the artist painted the border wall between Nogales, Mexico and Nogales, Arizona. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
The first time Fernández painted the border fence was in 2011, on the Mexican side of the fence that separates the beaches of Tijuana and Border Field State Park in California. "When I went to the beach and watched the waves go through the fence, I thought: It's absurd, part of the wave is Mexican and other American," said Fernández. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
During her first attempt to paint the border fence in 2011, the Tijuana authorities threatened to arrest her. Fernández had to explain the motive behind the installation. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
Julia Calderas holds a portrait of her daughter Maria Elena, one of the hundreds of women who disappared during a wave of murders of women in Ciudad Juárez. Calderas helped paint the fence. Photo: Estephani Cano.
The border fence is located next to Anapra, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photo: Estephani Cano.
Maclovio Rodolfo Fierro is a graffiti artist and community activist who worked with Ana Teresa Fernández in Ciudad Juárez. He has crossed the border, but after being deported is no longer allowed to return to the United States. "I want to be a bird, to go from one country to another without anyone telling me anything," Fierro said. Photo: Estephani Cano.