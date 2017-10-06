publicidad
Estaciones Cerrar

Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa... Los Angeles

Immigration

Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no walls or borders

Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no walls or borders

The 70-foot-tall artwork, created by the French artist JR, is an eye-catching attraction at the Tecate border, designed to highlight the innocence of young immigrants such as those awaiting word of possible deportation after the rescinding of DACA.

Por: Univision
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Este niño que miraba sobre la valla fronteriza apareció en los sueños del artista 'JR', cuando despertó se preguntó: "qué estaría pensando". "Nosotros sabemos la implicación, lo que eso representa, cómo divide, pero para un niño, no tenía la respuesta", aseguró. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
1 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Así fue que decidió materializar ese niño de sus sueños y lo encontró: se llama 'Kikito' y vive a unas millas de Tecate, donde se levantó una imagen suya a gran escala. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
2 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
El artista 'JR' encontró a un pequeño que miraba desde su cuna y era igual al de sus sueños, le pidió permiso a su madre para tomarle una foto y así plasmarlo en su obra. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
3 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Lo que llamó la atención fue que la instalación fue levantada el día después de que la administración Trump anunció el fin de DACA, el programa que protege a más de 800,000 jóvenes indocumentados que llegaron de niños al país. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
4 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
El artista francés asegura que esa no era la intención de su proyecto artístico, pero coincidió con este momento tan importante para los jóvenes inmigrantes del país. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
5 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
"Pude haber hecho un 'photoshop' (edición fotográfica), pero la obra física atrae a la gente, hace voltear a ver, estar en el lugar, en el contexto, cuestionar y crearse una opinión", dijo el artista de 34 años. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
6 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
La obra artística, que mide 70 pies de alto y 55 pies de largo, permanecerá al menos hasta la primera semana de octubre en la frontera de Tecate. Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
7 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
"Para este niño no hay muros ni fronteras. Espero que esta pieza ofrezca una esperanza y un mejor diálogo", señaló 'JR'.
 Foto: Guillermo Arias/ AFP/ Getty Images | Univision
8 / 10
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Aunque este artista suele trabajar sobre muros, esta vez su instalación sobresalía de uno. El objetivo central -dice- era "construir un muro más grande que haga ver esta frontera rídicula". Foto: Gregory Bull/ AP | Univision
9 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
'Kikito' se hizo viral, su imagen sobresalió no solo del muro, sino que -una vez más- hizo un llamado sobre lo que sucede en esta polémica frontera que divide a EEUU y México. Foto: Gregory Bull/ AP | Univision
10 / 10
Has Visto
What is this curious child thinking as he peers over the border wall? What is this curious child thinking as he peers over the border wall?
publicidad

Galerías relacionadas

Guzman comenz&oacute; su activismo a los 20 a&ntilde;os buscando mejoras...
Victor Guzman: "DACA has given me the opportunity to fight in the United States for my people"
2010 | Un grupo de j&oacute;venes indocumentados de Massachusetts y Nuev...
History of the Dreamer struggle: five years of DACA

LOS ANGELES, California - He is only a year and five months old and his photo has already gone viral.

Known as "Kikito," hi image towers over the border fence at Tecate, Mexico, where it seems as though he is playing with a new toy.

The boy looking out over the rusty metal fence that divides The Unieted States and Mexico is part of an art installation by the French artist Jean René, better known as 'JR'.

"As an artist, my intention is to question," JR told Univision News during a visit to Los Angeles to talk about his art project which was inaugurated Sept 6.

The border work was inspired by a dream JR says he had of a child peeping over the border wall. When he woke up, he wondered: "What would he be thinking". "We know the implication, what that (the wall) represents, how it divides, but for a child, I did not have the answer," he said.

'Kikito': El niño mexicano que mira sobre la frontera de EEUU Univision

"I could have done a 'photoshop', but the physical work attracts people, makes people look, places it in context, questions and creates an opinion," said the 34-year-old artist.

While talking to area residents to ask for permission to construct the work, JR had a case of deja vu. He found a baby in Tecate who from his cradle ressembled the baby in his dream, so he asked the mother's permission to take a picture and turn it into the project. "He looked was exactly like the boy I dreamed about," JR said.

The resulting "Kikito" is JR's most recent work on migration, following other pieces he has done with African migrants in Italy, the Syria refugees and New York's iconic Ellis Island which witnessed millions of migrants in the first half of the last century.

"The history of humanity is the story of people who migrate," he said. "People will always emigrate."

publicidad

The inauguration of 'Kikito' came a day after the Trump administration announced the rescinding of the DACA program to protect young undocumented immigrants who arrived ilegally in the U.S. as children.

"It's a coincidence, because for me it's not a political issue. As an artist I try to offer a perspective, and for this child there are no walls or borders. I hope this piece offers hope and a better dialogue," said JR.

Although this artist often works on walls, this time his installation overshadowed one. The main objective, he says, was to "build a larger wall that would make this border look ridiculous."

The work, which is 70 feet high and 55 feet long, will remain in Tecate at least until the end of this week.

SLIDESHOW: While Trump demands a border wall, an artist makes the fence disappear
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Ana Teresa Fernández, a Mexican artist, paints the border fence located between Sunland Park, New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The painting creates an optical illusion, making this stretch of fence appear to merge with the sky.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
This stretch of the fence is one of the most tightly monitored by U.S. border patrols because its location near Ciudad Juárez makes it easily accessible to those who want to cross into the United States.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
In response to Donald Trump's promise to build a “beautiful and strong wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border, Fernández says: "I would make it disappear again with paint." Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Seven gallons of “perfect sky blue paint” were used. Community members from Ciudad Juárez, political activists, and migrants' families helped paint. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Artist Ana Teresa Fernández was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas in México, but spent most of her life in San Diego and San Francisco, California. It was in the United States, hearing "heartbreaking stories" of Mexicans who crossed the border, that she came up with the idea to make a tribute through art. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
The minimalist painting was done along a 20-meter stretch of the 6-meter-high fence, on a sandy slope that makes access difficult and is just in front of a marker from the International Boundary and Water Commission that reads: Boundary of the Republic of Mexico.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
The clearer is the day, the more it seems that part of the fence fades into the sky. Courtesy of Luis Pablo Hernández.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
This part of the fence is in a residential area. On the left side of the fence is Sunland, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. On the right side is the neighborhood of Anapra, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, one of the poorest in the area. Photo: Estephani Cano.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
In 2015, the artist painted the border wall between Nogales, Mexico and Nogales, Arizona. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
The first time Fernández painted the border fence was in 2011, on the Mexican side of the fence that separates the beaches of Tijuana and Border Field State Park in California. "When I went to the beach and watched the waves go through the fence, I thought: It's absurd, part of the wave is Mexican and other American," said Fernández. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
During her first attempt to paint the border fence in 2011, the Tijuana authorities threatened to arrest her. Fernández had to explain the motive behind the installation. Courtesy of Ana Teresa Fernández.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Julia Calderas holds a portrait of her daughter Maria Elena, one of the hundreds of women who disappared during a wave of murders of women in Ciudad Juárez. Calderas helped paint the fence. Photo: Estephani Cano.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
The border fence is located next to Anapra, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photo: Estephani Cano.
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
Maclovio Rodolfo Fierro is a graffiti artist and community activist who worked with Ana Teresa Fernández in Ciudad Juárez. He has crossed the border, but after being deported is no longer allowed to return to the United States. "I want to be a bird, to go from one country to another without anyone telling me anything," Fierro said. Photo: Estephani Cano.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Innocent 'Kikito', the larger than life photo of a child who knows no wa...
06 oct, 2017 | 12:27 PM
What is this curious child thinking as he peers over the border wall?
Protesters outside the ICE office in San Francisco, calling for the rele...
14 ago, 2017 | 05:02 PM
Is it possible to have a civilized debate about immigration in the Trump era?
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto': Caos vial por volcamiento de un camión de combustible en Hackensack
En un minuto también te informamos que las autoridades investigan la muerte de un niño de 13 años de edad que cayó, junto a otro joven, desde el balcón de un segundo piso en Nueva Jersey.
preview
Sucesos
En video: Un hombre golpea a un oficial de tránsito de la ciudad de Nueva York
El hombre quedó captado en cámara justo antes de agredir al oficial. El agente de tránsito, un hombre de unos 50 años quedó inconsciente y tuvo que ser llevado a un hospital cercano donde se recuperó pocas horas después.
preview
Huracán María
Puertorriqueños en Los Ángeles invitan a un evento para recoger fondos y ayudar a la isla
Alejandra Espinosa dice que el evento se realizará este sábado 7 octubre a partir de las 9:00 de la noche, y todos los fondos recaudados serán dirigidos a la ayuda de las personas afectadas por el huracán María.
preview
seguridad
Extreman las medidas de seguridad para el concierto de Coldplay en Pasadena, California
Los asistentes al concierto de Coldplay podrán ver un aumento en los dispositivos de seguridad, luego de la tragedia por el tiroteo en Las Vegas. Autoridades piden a las personas llegar con tiempo de anticipación.
preview
Abuso
Los Ángeles recibe fondos para ayudar a las víctimas de violencia doméstica y abuso sexual
El Departamento de Justicia asignó 900,000 dólares para ayudar a las víctimas de estos abusos. El alcalde Eric Garcetti resaltó que la violencia doméstica y el abuso sexual existe en todos los niveles de la sociedad de Los Ángeles.
preview
Trending
Tendencias de moda en botines y carteras para el otoño
Martha Gil de Montes dice que los accesorios son fundamentales para actualizar el look con el cambio de temporada. Habla sobre los botines y las carteras que se imponen este otoño.
preview
Dallas en un Minuto
'Dallas en un Minuto': Día soleado y cálido, el pronóstico del tiempo para este viernes
No se esperan precipitaciones en el norte de Texas. Los vientos del sur van a provocar que la temperatura se mantenga en los 80 grados.
preview
Educación
Los alumnos de Ganesha High School se preparan para ser los líderes del futuro
La comunidad estudiantil, entre la que se encuentra aproximadamente un 90 % de hispanos, se prepara en Ganesha High School de Pomona haciendo énfasis en la formación académica y personal. Los estudiantes tienen oportunidad de acceder a actividades vocacionales.
preview
Apuñalamientos
Un joven latino resultó gravemente herido con puñal en Temple City, California
La policía atendió un llamado de emergencia de la familia y encontró al joven herido. Los paramédicos dijeron que estaba inconsciente y fue trasladado inmediatamente a un hospital sin hablar sobre su condición de salud. Buscan a quienes estén relacionados con el caso.
preview
Pronóstico
Alerta por alta temperatura, viento y humedad para este viernes en Los Ángeles
La máxima temperatura para hoy será de 91 grados, que genera una alerta de calor. Combinado con el viento y la humedad, podría favorecer el inicio de incendios. Recomiendan tener cuidado con estas condiciones del tiempo.
preview
Arrestos
Arrestan a dos jóvenes que habrían amenazado a compañeros de escuela en Manhattan Beach
La policía inició la investigación por las amenazas y, al parecer, encontró evidencia suficiente en las casas de los jóvenes. Las identidades no han sido reveladas.
preview
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto': Arrestan a hombre que golpeó a un agente de tránsito en Staten Island
En un minuto también te informamos que las autoridades investigan la muerte de un niño de 13 años de edad que cayó, junto a otro joven, desde el balcón de un segundo piso en Nueva Jersey.
preview
Entrevistas
Trucos para mantener una piel sana utilizando el café como tratamiento de belleza
Mercedes Sánchez, experta en estilo de vida, explica las diferentes maneras en las que se puede utilizar el café para mantener una piel sana, saludable y con un aspecto juvenil. Dice que mezclado con otros productos naturales produce excelentes resultados.
preview
Incendios
Bomberos combaten el incendio en un edificio de Miami-Dade
Varias unidades de bomberos atienden la emergencia e intentan controlar las llamas, sin que hasta el momento se haya reportado personas heridas. Tampoco se ha informado sobre las causas del incendio.
preview
Pronóstico
Día lluvioso y con alerta de inundaciones en algunas zonas de Miami
Las inundaciones del jueves alertaron a algunas comunidades del sur de Florida, y en algunas zonas podrían repetirse este viernes. Se espera otro día lluvioso y cálido, con una temperatura máxima de 87 grados.
preview
Tormentas y Huracanes
Declaran estado de emergencia en Florida ante la posible llegada de la tormenta Nate
El gobernador Rick Scott hizo la declaración como medida preventiva, pero no se espera que la tormenta Nate afecte a Florida. Las lluvias que se presentaron en las últimas horas en el estado no están relacionadas con este fenómeno.
Shows Más
Marc Daya MQB
Mira Quien Baila
Lo que todos estábamos esperando: Dayanara Torres bailará al son de Marc Anthony
La boricua, que ya es una de las favoritas del público, prepara para la cuarta gala de Mira Quién Baila una coreografía con un tema de su exesposo.
preview 2:37
Despierta América
Julián Gil podría ir a prisión por tomarse una foto con su hijo Matías
El actor Julián Gil utilizó sus redes sociales para denunciar que no le parece justo que la madre de Matías quiera prohibirle tomarse fotos con su propio hijo, razón por la cual ahora está riesgo de pisar la cárcel.
preview 0:46
El Gordo y La Flaca
Alejandra Espinoza responde a la preocupación de sus seguidores por su delgadez
Una publicación aseguró que los seguidores de la presentadora estaban preocupados por la supuesta extrema delgadez que presenta la conductora, miren como respondió Alejandra.
preview 3:51
Despierta América
Lin-Manuel Miranda reunió a un ejército de talento para levantar a Puerto Rico con una canción
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Gloria Estefan, Juan Luis Guerra, y mucho artistas más pusieron su voz en esta canción que Lin-Miranda compuso desde el corazón para rescatar a su bella 'isla del encanto' Puerto Rico.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Edición Digital image
Edicion Digital
Shows
Noticias Univision Digital Newscast
preview 1:07
Despierta América
"La vida hay que valorarla y respetarla siempre”: la enseñanza de Alan a su hija Michelle
El presentador de Despierta América ha compartido varios videos junto a su pequeña hija Michelle donde le enseña la importancia de respetar la vida de los otros y ser feliz.
Horas de fila para conseguir dos bolsas de hielo en Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
Política
FEMA retira de su web estadísticas sobre el acceso a agua potable y electricidad en Puerto Rico
Estos dos datos fundamentales desaparecieron de la página que documenta la respuesta de la agencia federal del manejo de emergencias en la isla. Un portavoz indicó que están disponibles en otros lugares, sin especificar por qué fueron eliminados del reporte general.
preview 2:03
Edicion Digital
¿Por qué las personas tienden a comprar armas tras un tiroteo como el de Las Vegas?
El tiroteo del domingo en Las Vegas reactivó las discusiones sobre uso y venta de armas en EEUU. La psicóloga Gabriela Torras explica a qué se debe que después de estos hechos aumente la cantidad de personas que quiere adquirirlas. Dice que está relacionado al instinto de protección.
Más Deportes Más
Iniesta renovó con Barcelona
Fútbol
Iniesta renueva "de por vida" con el Barcelona
El 'fantasmita' seguirá siendo estandarte del club catalán por tiempo indefinido luego de que en el pasado manifestara que tenía dudas de continuar.
preview 1:59
Liga MX
León intentará frenar la letal delantera de Tigres en la jornada 11 de la liga Femenil MX
El conjunto Felino se encuentra líder de su grupo con 36 goles a favor y solo dos en contra. El otro partido del viernes enfrentará a Toluca y Veracruz. Aquí todos los encuentros de la undécima fecha.
preview 2:35
México
Así se construyó el Alfonso Lastras, el estadio que recibirá al Tri frente a Trinidad y Tobago
Detrás del Coloso de Valle Dorado hay una interesante historia. Durante mucho tiempo fue conocido como ‘El hoyo universitario’, hasta que el empresario Jacobo Payán sacó el proyecto adelante.
preview 0:46
Fútbol
Iniesta y Barcelona, una historia de amor que durará toda la vida
Tras meses de negociaciones, ambas partes anunciaron la renovación de por vida del contrato del mítico mediocampista. “Sigo en mi casa y estaré hasta que mi cuerpo y mi mente lo permitan”, anunció un Iniesta lleno feliz.