#Update: ICE continues to terrorize our community by separating families like Gaston's. 💔It is with a heavy heart that we let you know that Gaston was deported and is now in Tijuana. The fight is not over! Keep an eye on our social media "undocumedia" as we figure out next steps. Meanwhile, consider donating to this GoFundMe to support his family. SEE LINK IN BIO @UndocuMedia @UndocuMedia 👈🏾 #WeAreAllGaston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - EMERGENCY‼️ They are processing Gaston to be deported this very moment call right now! 🚨🚨#TODAY is Gaston's check-in. Join us in taking action: www.undocupower.com/WeAreAllGaston OR SEE LINK IN BIO @UNDOCUMEDIA 👈🏾 We need your support to prevent the deportation of Gaston Cazares Rodriguez (A#077209090) father of two U.S. citizen children, one of whom has autism. CALLS TO ACTION: 1) ICE DC Office (202) 732-3000 2) ICE San Diego Field Office Phone: (619) 557-6117 (ask to speak to operator) or 619-338-3707 Matthew T. Albence, Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations, (ICE) & Tracy Short Principal Legal Advisor (202) 732-5513 Hello! My name is __________ I’m calling to ask to stop the deportation of Gaston Cazares, A# 077209090. Gaston is the father of two US Citizen children one of whom has autism. He’s the main provider for his family. He is being processed for deportation right now and will be put on a bus. The community is demanding that he be released to his family now!

A post shared by UndocuMedia #HereToStay (@undocumedia) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:35am PDT