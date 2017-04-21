Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siendo tendencia

Olvidar dar mantenimiento a las cejas

Hay mujeres que dejan pasar meses enteros sin prestarle atención a sus cejas. No recuerdan la importancia del diseño y por eso cuando las maquillan no logran que queden bien. Es importante que si tú misma las depilas, lo hagas frecuentemente (y con moderación, no queremos que abuses y te quedes sin cejas); y si vas con algún especialista, visítalo al menos una vez al mes.

Foto: IStock | Univision

