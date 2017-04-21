Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siendo tendencia

Una nueva tendencia de belleza está apoderándose de Instagram: las #featherbrows, cejas peinadas y fijadas de manera que parezcan plumas de aves.
La idea se difundió luego de que la makeup artist finlandesa, Stella Sironen publicara (a manera de broma) la forma manera en que estaba peinando sus cejas.
"Iniciando esta nueva tendencia en cejas. Por favor recreenla y usenla todos los días...", escribió en su cuenta, al tiempo que reveló había sido
inspirada por @leevittu quien le había cepillado las cejas días antes.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button🔔😩👌🏻 ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday
Bastaron unos días para que la broma fuera tomada en serio y se difundiera por la red como una tendencia de belleza.
A partir de ahí, Sironen decidió seguir publicando otras fotografías de las cejas y aclarar que, en caso de seguirla, bastaba llamarla:
#featherbrows.
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘
Las publicaciones imitando la tendencia ya se reproducen por decenas y los sitios especializados en belleza han comenzado a reproducirlas.
Tras el furor, la maquillista decidió aclarar varios puntos (como su criticada sugerencia de pegar las cejas a la piel con pegamento) y mostrar un maquillaje aún más extremo imitando una pluma de pavorreal.
ok so obviously this has gotten out of hand and it's hilarious and amazing but i wanted to clarify some stuff: 1. i joked about starting a trend in the caption of my first pic not about the actual makeup 2. drag queens have used glue on their brows since forever so please don't credit me for that lol 3. i know that brows are a sacred part of the face but consider this: there is lip art and eye art and tons of different forms of creative makeup, why is experimenting with brows so strange? shoutout to @popsugarbeauty, @huffpostwomen and @dailymail for making the best articles about this, go read them! and i can't thank you guys enough for your support, this feels unreal❤️
Algunos usuarios han decidido tomarla en serio, incluso llevarla al extremo con colores y brillantina mientras que otros se han quejado de lo que parece simplemente una locura.
I'm no @stella.s.makeup but I had to give this #featherbrows look a go. Honestly I know she was having a joke but for real this is great. Just a quick few brushes with a clear brow gel to separate and hold and added some gold ✨ my brows are particularly thick, so much so that the hairs just don't like to bend any other way so it didn't work out too well for me.
I had to try it! 🙈 Would you? Feather brow by @stella.s.makeup 💘
