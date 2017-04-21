publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend... Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...

Maquillaje

Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siendo tendencia

Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siendo tendencia

La red social favorita de las fanáticas del maquillaje y los productos de belleza tiene un nuevo reto: cejas que parecen plumas de pájaro.

Por: Univision

Una nueva tendencia de belleza está apoderándose de Instagram: las #featherbrows, cejas peinadas y fijadas de manera que parezcan plumas de aves.

La idea se difundió luego de que la makeup artist finlandesa, Stella Sironen publicara (a manera de broma) la forma manera en que estaba peinando sus cejas.

"Iniciando esta nueva tendencia en cejas. Por favor recreenla y usenla todos los días...", escribió en su cuenta, al tiempo que reveló había sido inspirada por @leevittu quien le había cepillado las cejas días antes.

Bastaron unos días para que la broma fuera tomada en serio y se difundiera por la red como una tendencia de belleza.

A partir de ahí, Sironen decidió seguir publicando otras fotografías de las cejas y aclarar que, en caso de seguirla, bastaba llamarla: #featherbrows.

Las publicaciones imitando la tendencia ya se reproducen por decenas y los sitios especializados en belleza han comenzado a reproducirlas.

Tras el furor, la maquillista decidió aclarar varios puntos (como su criticada sugerencia de pegar las cejas a la piel con pegamento) y mostrar un maquillaje aún más extremo imitando una pluma de pavorreal.

ok so obviously this has gotten out of hand and it's hilarious and amazing but i wanted to clarify some stuff: 1. i joked about starting a trend in the caption of my first pic not about the actual makeup 2. drag queens have used glue on their brows since forever so please don't credit me for that lol 3. i know that brows are a sacred part of the face but consider this: there is lip art and eye art and tons of different forms of creative makeup, why is experimenting with brows so strange? shoutout to @popsugarbeauty, @huffpostwomen and @dailymail for making the best articles about this, go read them! and i can't thank you guys enough for your support, this feels unreal❤️ peacock feather brow: @cameleonfinland body paints, @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in Trooper, @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown, glue stick skin: @maccosmetics next to nothing Light Plus, pro longwear concealer in NC15 lower lid: @makeupstore Romantic Garden & Emerald eye pencils liner: @toofaced chocolate bar palette (Triple Fudge) lashes: @grimassuomi 325

Una publicación compartida de Stella Sironen (@stella.s.makeup) el


Algunos usuarios han decidido tomarla en serio, incluso llevarla al extremo con colores y brillantina mientras que otros se han quejado de lo que parece simplemente una locura.

I had to try it! 🙈 Would you? Feather brow by @stella.s.makeup 💘 @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Ebony @norvina Moonchild Glow kit @makeupgeekcosmetics Peacock Eyeshadow @jazzy_glitter for my luscious undereye bags ___________________ @maryhadalittleglam @eyelive4beauty @wakeupandmakeup @undiscovered_muas @universalhairandmakeup @bretmansvanity @Vegas_nay @shimycatsmua @peachyqueenblog @brian_champagne @hudabeauty #featherbrows #trending #hudabeauty #shimycatsmua #peachyqueenblog #maquiagem #makijaz #makeupgeekcosmetics #abhdipbrow #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhglowkit #maryhadalittleglam #brian_champagne #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #Glitter #wakeupandmakeup #universodamaquiagem_oficial

Una publicación compartida de I l o n a (@ilonarah) el

#featherbrows created by @jessetylostudio inspired by @stella.s.makeup

Una publicación compartida de Konbini (@konbini) el

Ver también:

9 errores de belleza que atentan contra tus cejas
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Elegir el tono incorrecto para maquillar las cejas
“Muchas personas eligen un color mucho más obscuro que el que deberían usar. Si tu pelo es café o negro puedes elegir uno o dos tonos más claro. Las rubias, en cambio, deben elegir uno o dos tonos más oscuros que el de su melena. El color debe de estar en armonía con las raíces del pelo y también con el tono de piel”, recomienda Steven García, entrenador de Anastasia Beverly Hills.
 Foto: Imaxtree | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Sacar demasiadas cejas con las pinzas
En el afán de conseguir un arco marcado, algunas mujeres abusan y retiran cejas de más. El resultado: un arco demasiado angosto. “Una ceja delgada te suma edad, pues con los años también se pierde pelo en esta zona. Por el contrario, la ceja ancha, pero con diseño, brinda un aspecto juvenil”, afirma Angie Ramos, entrenadora de Anastasia Beverly Hills, y recomienda usar el suero Brow Enhancing Serum para nutrir esta zona. Foto: IStock | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
No darle la importancia debida a las cejas
Ellas son parte fundamental de rostro y en algunas ocasiones no les damos la atención que se merecen: salimos de la casa sin maquillarlas y ni siquiera las peinamos. Ignorar el valor que tienen es una equivocación, pues ellas le dan proporción al rostro. Desde hace más de dos décadas Anastasia Soare ha destacado la importancia que tienen y ofrece productos para realzarlas. Foto: Imaxtree | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Presionar demasiado al maquillar y pasar muy bruscamente los lápices o las brochas sobre esta zona
Si utilizas lápiz los trazos deben de ser pequeños y suaves para crear la sensación de pelitos falsos. Pero si el lápiz que usas tiene una textura dura definitivamente te recomendamos que te deshagas de él antes de que provoque la caída de todas tus cejas. Es mejor que inviertas en otro de punta suave. Foto: IStock | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Crear un maquillaje de cejas cuadrado
“Debes empezar a maquillar la ceja en la parte del arco, luego sigues con la ‘colita’ y finalizas con la parte interior; de esta forma creas un efecto muy natural, con el balance perfecto. Si empiezas por la parte interior, es muy probable que hagas un maquillaje muy cuadrado y pesado”, apunta el experto en cejas Steven García.
Foto: Imaxtree | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Desmaquillarte bruscamente
Presas del cansancio, algunas mujeres se desmaquillan con brusquedad las cejas y al hacerlo pierden muchas cejas. “Para evitar perder estos vellos es necesario recordar que debemos ser delicadas. Para remover productos a prueba de agua como el Dip Brow de Anastasia, debes usar fórmulas con base aceitosa. Y no debes tallar”, recomienda Angie Ramos, entrenadora de Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Foto: IStock | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
No identificar hasta donde se deben maquillar las cejas
Es importante que identifiques el punto en el cual debe iniciar el maquillaje de la ceja, igual que el punto donde debe terminar. También debes definir el punto más alto del arco: el medio que es en donde inicia y el bajo que es donde termina. Foto: Imaxtree | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Olvidar dar mantenimiento a las cejas
Hay mujeres que dejan pasar meses enteros sin prestarle atención a sus cejas. No recuerdan la importancia del diseño y por eso cuando las maquillan no logran que queden bien. Es importante que si tú misma las depilas, lo hagas frecuentemente (y con moderación, no queremos que abuses y te quedes sin cejas); y si vas con algún especialista, visítalo al menos una vez al mes.
 Foto: IStock | Univision
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Ignorar la importancia del balance y la simetría que dan las cejas al rostro
Esto suena muy técnico, pero la fundadora de la marca Anastasia propone que cada persona encuentre el Golden Ratio de las cejas con su técnica, que asegura que quedarán perfectas de acuerdo a la forma de los ojos y a la estructura del rostro. Las plantillas de Anastasia pueden ayudarte a encontrar la forma adecuada de tus cejas. Foto: Imaxtree | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Belleza
05 sep, 2016 | 02:51 PM
Los mejores 17 productos para las cejas
Paulina Soto
El maquillaje fue uno de los aliados de Prince.
Belleza
22 abr, 2016 | 01:15 AM
Las lecciones de belleza que nos dejó Prince
Paulina Soto
publicidad
Más Videos Más
Una serpiente intenta atacar (pero no lo consigue) a un motociclista en...
Trending
Una serpiente intenta atacar (pero no consigue) a un motociclista en plena carretera
Un motociclista circulaba por una calle rural de Lampang, en Tailandia, cuando una serpiente saltó varios centímetros para intentar atacarlo. Las víboras son territoriales y al sentir una presencia fuera de lo común toman una posición defensiva.
Una patrulla de policía se topa con una pelea de ciervos en plena calle
Trending
Una patrulla de policía se topa con una pelea de ciervos en plena calle
Un policía que patrullaba las calles de Westerville, en Ohio, se llevó una sorpresa al encontrarse un par de ciervos que empezaron a pelear delante de su coche.
Un jugador de los Patriots interrumpe la rueda de prensa de Sean Spicer...
Trending
Un jugador de los Patriots interrumpe la rueda de prensa de Sean Spicer para ofrecerle su ayuda
En un momento de distensión que provocó risas entre los periodistas, el jugador de fútbol americano de los Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, se asomó a la rueda de prensa del portavoz de la Casa Blanca para brindarle su apoyo. Gronkowski se encontraba allí con su equipo para ser honrados por su victoria en el Super Bowl.
En video: Así se enfrentan varias personas a una familia que intentaba a...
Trending
En video: Así se enfrentan varias personas a una familia que intentaba abandonar a su perro en la calle
Varios habitantes de La Plata, en Argentina, obligaron a los dueños de la mascota a recoger al animal y llevárselo devuelta a su casa.
¿Cómo reaccionarías si te encuentras un caimán como este en tu patio?
Trending
¿Cómo reaccionarías tú si te encontraras un caimán como este en tu patio?
Steve Polston y su familia pensaron que alguien estaba intentado entrar a robar en su casa, pero cuando se acercaron a la puerta vieron un caimán de casi 10 pies en su patio.
En video: El divertido ataque de un ganso a un policía
Trending
En video: El divertido ataque de un ganso a un policía
Un oficial del Departamento de Policía de Clarksville fue atacado por un ganso cuando salió a por sus llaves y todo quedó registrado en video.
El discreto 'regaño' de Melania a su esposo sobre qué hacer cuando comie...
Trending
El discreto 'regaño' de Melania a su esposo sobre qué hacer cuando comienza el himno
Durante la interpretación del himno nacional de la celebración de Pascuas en la Casa Blanca, parece que la primera dama golpeó al presidente para recordarle que debía ponerse la mano sobre el corazón.
Vea cómo este elefante logra librarse de las fauces de un cocodrilo
Trending
Vea cómo este elefante logra librarse de las fauces de un cocodrilo
Una cría de elefante se acercó a tomar agua y se encontró con un cocodrilo que le atrapó la trompa y comenzó una lucha que involucró a otro de los paquidermos que estaba en el Parque Nacional Liwonde en Malawi.
El imposible baile viral entre Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin y Kim Jong-Un
Trending
El imposible baile viral entre Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin y Kim Jong-Un
Tres hombres usando máscaras realistas realizadas por el artista Landon Meier y que ha conseguido más de 63 millones de visitas desde su publicación.
El gobernador de West Virginia usa excremento real para comparar un proy...
Trending
El gobernador de West Virginia usa excremento real para comparar un proyecto de presupuesto
El gobernador de West Virginia, Jim Justice, expresó así este jueves su insatisfacción por un proyecto de ley de presupuesto presentado a él por los legisladores estatales durante una conferencia de prensa.
Este recipiente de agua se puede comer y quiere reemplazar a las botella...
Trending
Este recipiente de agua se puede comer y quiere reemplazar a las botellas de plástico
'Ooho' es una esfera comestible llena de líquido potable y hecha de materiales biodegradables que los fabricantes esperan que algún día puedan reemplazar las botellas de plástico.
Niña de cuatro años de edad se salva por poco de recibir varios disparos...
Trending
Video capta el momento en que a una niña le pasan dos balas a varias pulgadas de la cabeza
La policía local de Arizona dijo que las balas venían de un tiroteo ocurrido el 3 de abril como resultado de una disputa en una sala de tatuajes cercana a una barbería.
La abuela DJ que enciende las noches de Tokio
Trending
La abuela DJ que enciende las noches de Tokio
A sus 82 años, Sumiko Iwamuro es considerada una de las DJ más veteranas del mundo. La mujer conocida como “Sumirock” pasa sus noches poniendo música en un bar de la zona roja de la capital japonesa.
10 peculiaridades del dictador de Corea del Norte que muestran su extrañ...
Trending
10 peculiaridades del dictador de Corea del Norte que muestran su extraño carácter
En el aniversario 68 de la fundación de su nación, "el líder supremo" no lanzó fuegos pirotécnicos. En su lugar hizo un test nuclear. Así es Kim Jong-Un.
Estos niños caen a las vías del tren... en una campaña para promover la...
Trending
Estos niños caen a las vías del tren... en una campaña para promover la seguridad
Las imágenes son parte de una campaña de seguridad lanzada por el Ministerio de Transporte e Infraestructura de Nueva Gales del Sur (NSW), y pretende alertar a los padres a que mantengan cuidado con sus hijos en las estaciones.
El videíto: el susto de bajarse de un auto y ser atropellado por un venado
Trending
El videíto: el susto de bajarse de un auto y ser atropellado por un venado
Cary McCook fue dejado por un compañero de trabajo a la entrada de un sitio de hospedaje, donde esperaba pasar una noche relajada después del trabajo pero este venado le cambió los planes.
Más Noticias Más
La idea es ilustrar la forma en que el bullying genera un peligroso efec...
Salud Mental
Un día de silencio para protestar contra la discriminación que sufren los jóvenes LGBT
Este viernes 21 de abril las redes sociales y miles de centros educativos en todo el país se hicieron eco del National Day of Silence, un esfuerzo estudiantil para protestar en contra del silencio en el que viven adolescentes que se identifican (o los identifican) como lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transgéneros y sus aliados, por culpa del acoso, la discriminación y el odio que reciben en la escuela.
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
Conservación de Especies
Así viven en el Congo los últimos bonobos, primates que usan el sexo como transacción
En el Congo existe un paraje casi mágico llamado Lola Ya Bonobo, un sitio donde algunos de estos animales en peligro de extinción se guarecen de la cacería ilegal y permiten al mundo conocer su inteligencia y trucos. Esta es la historia que cuenta la fotoreportera Renata Collado a Univision Planeta.
Un dreamer recibe amenazas e insultos por usar una camiseta con la frase... 2:53
Edicion Digital
Un dreamer recibe amenazas e insultos por usar una camiseta con la frase ''Soy indocumentado''
Justino Mora dice que su intención era enviar un mensaje al gobierno, mostrando que más que indocumentados, son seres humanos que merecen un trato justo. Sobre los mensajes de odio que recibió, dice que le dan fuerzas para seguir luchando por los derechos de la comunidad inmigrante.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 2017 – Prueba A Bordo completa 19:14
A Bordo
Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 2017 – Prueba A Bordo completa
Tuvimos oportunidad de evaluar la nueva versión Summit de la Jeep Grand Cherokee y esta impresiona por su calidad y lujo interior. Jaime Gabaldoni nos trae todos los detalles en este video.
publicidad
Más Shows Más
Acusan a un maestro de República Dominicana de abusar sexualmente de más... 0:22
Primer Impacto
Acusan a un maestro de República Dominicana de abusar sexualmente de más de una decena de menores
Los menores aseguran que el maestro los desnudaba, tocaba sus partes íntimas y los grababa mientras todo esto ocurría. Ahora el hombre enfrenta todo el peso de la justicia.
En video, un motociclista queda atrapado bajo un poste tras el impacto d... 2:00
Primer Impacto
En video, un motociclista queda atrapado bajo un poste tras el impacto de un vehículo en México
El joven viajaba en su moto junto a otra persona cuando el conductor de una furgoneta los embistió. Los testigos grabaron la agonía de uno de ellos que, debido al impacto, quedó atrapado bajo un poste de concreto.
Una mujer salta de un auto en marcha en mitad de una calle en Guatemala 0:21
Primer Impacto
Una mujer salta de un auto en marcha en mitad de una calle en Guatemala
Al principio pensaron que podía tratarse de un caso de secuestro pero, según las autoridades, la mujer se enfureció por una discusión y decidió saltar del vehículo.
Este conductor ebrio al volante y su negligencia casi le cuesta la vida... 0:26
Primer Impacto
Este conductor ebrio al volante y su negligencia casi le cuesta la vida a varios peatones
El chofer condujo bajo los efectos del alcohol por las calles de Maryland ignorando las señales de tráfico. Casi atropelló a varios peatones que tuvieron que correr para evitar el auto.
Más Deportes Más
Osvaldo Martínez, sobre celebrar un gol ante el América: “Primero tengo... 2:05
Liga MX
Osvaldo Martínez, sobre celebrar un gol ante el América: “Primero tengo que anotar…”
El mediocampista de Santos se enfrenta a su ex y esquivó con maestría la pregunta sobre si festejaría ante las Águilas. “Dependemos absolutamente de nosotros”, dijo sobre el ingreso a la Liguilla.
Tigres tiene ventaja en el Clásico Regio: su plantilla vale más que la d... 3:00
Liga MX
Tigres tiene ventaja en el Clásico Regio: su plantilla vale más que la de Monterrey
El plantel felino está evaluado en 60,7 millones de dólares mientras que el de la ‘Pandilla’ se cotiza en 53,8 millones. Este es apenas un dato que inclina la balanza. Aquí muchos más.
Cejas como plumas: la broma de maquillaje en Instagram que terminó siend...
La Liga
Guillermo Ochoa cumplió con lo suyo, pero el Granada perdió 2-0 en Sevilla
La escuadra del guardameta mexicano reza porque Leganés no gane, pues si eso pasa los puestos de salvación estarán a diez puntos de distancia.
Contacto Deportivo Chicago en un minuto: Se lesiona Rajon Rondo de los C... 1:05
Chicago en un Minuto
Contacto Deportivo Chicago en un minuto: Se lesiona Rajon Rondo de los Chicago Bulls
Los Bulls vuelven al United Center para intentar seguir con la buena racha, pero no podrán contar con Rondo, quien tras lesionarse el dedo ha quedado descartado para el resto de la temporada.