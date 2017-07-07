Shakira to Chris Martin: "Never in my wildest dreams did I think your Spanish was that damn good"

Coldplay's Chris Martin speaks pretty good Spanish. Or sings it, at least, based on his performance with Shakira at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg.

Shakira should teach Justin Bieber some Spanish. The Colombian superstar and Coldplay's Chris Martin performed together each other's hits on Thursday night at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany and during a special appearance at Univision's youth awards show, Premios Juventud.

Martin's impressive Spanish pronunciation of her hits 'Me enamoré' and 'Chantaje' seems to be the result of the hard work Shakira put in as soon as she landed in Germany, as evidenced by her Instagram account.



With Chris Martin, just arrived in Hamburg, performing later tonight with Coldplay! #globalcitizen Con Chris Martin, recién llegada en Hamburgo, cantando esta noche con Coldplay! A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

In fact, a few weeks earlier, the Coldplay frontman had shared on Instagram how much he liked Shakira's hit 'Me enamoré', which details how she fell in love with her partner, Barcelona FC player Gerard Piqué, especially the part in which she sings that she likes "his little stubble" ("me gusta esa barbita") joking that she was referring to Martin.



hi everybody i hope you are all doing really well wherever you’re reading this in the world. we are very happy to tell you that @shakira will be joining the line up for @glblctzn hamburg on july 6 with a special set with shakira in mind, here are the tracks i am listening to all the time at the moment london grammar- big picture stromae- formidable lana del rey- love and shakira- me enamore see you soon i hope love cm A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Coldplay was the first act to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, which took place before the G20 Summit, and also included performances by Ellie Goulding, Pharrell, and others. Coldplay invited Shakira onstage to sing 'Yellow' with the full band. And according to Shakira herself, this is one of her favorite songs of all time.



Shakira then challenged Martin to practice his Spanish in an acoustic version of her hit 'Chantaje', which she originally recorded with reggaeton star Maluma. The best part was seeing Martin singing "bebé" and Shakira teasing him with Maluma's trademark phrase "pretty boy".



"I really really never thought....not even in my wildest dreams...that your Spanish was that damn good, amazing," said Shakira, very satisfied at Martin's Spanish chops. "Thank you for the lesson," said Martin. "That's all I can say."



Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, spent a year living abroad in Spain and speaks perfect (Castilian) Spanish. Perhaps he got some practice with her during their time together?

Afer 'Chantaje', Martin took the guitar for a stripped down version of 'Me enamoré' and then ended their collaboration with a full-blown version of Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars'.



