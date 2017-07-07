Iggy Azalea has been getting cozy with Colombian superstar Maluma

The rapper has been hanging out with the reggaeton star all week in Miami and performed Thursday night at Univision's youth awards show.

Iggy Azalea and Colombian superstar Maluma have been getting close and personal since meeting for the first time in Mexico City on June 3rd. This week, the pair was spotted dining together in a Miami restaurant, raising eyebrows whether the duo had more than musical projects in mind.

Azalea and Maluma were in town for Premios Juventud, Univision's youth awards show, which took place Thursday night. On Wednesday, after Azalea finished rehearsing her new single 'Switch' performance, she stayed on to watch Maluma rehearse his set.

Maluma, known for raunchy reggaeton hits such as 'Cuatro Babys' and 'Felices los 4' had a very 'Maluma' rehearsal, in which he not only practiced dance moves but made out at least five times with one of his dancers as part of his choreography. “Well, that ending took me by surprise and I liked it. Let's please repeat that finale until it comes out perfect,", he told the production crew during the rehearsal while Azalea looked on. Both were spotted leaving the venue together on Wednesday.



Así de acalorado estuvo el ensayo de Maluma. Con un beso en los labios a una de sus bailarinas, el cantante tiene pensado cerrar el show donde interpretará sus éxitos. Y para no dar lugar a errores, había que ensayar varias veces el comentado beso. Esta será una de las presentaciones más sensuales de la noche. Los jugueteos entre el cantante y su bailarina formaron parte de todo el espectáculo. Pero la bailarina no fue la única que estuvo cerca de Maluma: el reggaetonero pudo compartir unos instantes el escenario con la rapera Iggy Azalea. Después de convivir un tiempo en Miami, Iggy Azalea y Maluma se entretuvieron platicando por un rato. Iggy Azalea estuvo ensayando antes de Maluma lo que será su presentación en Premios Juventud. La artista australiana permaneció en el recinto después de su ensayo para ver el número de Maluma. Iggy Azalea y Maluma fueron vistos juntos en un restaurante en Miami el pasado 4 de julio. Quizá por eso la rapera decidió quedarse a disfrutar del ensayo completo de Maluma en uno de los sillones de la zona VIP del lugar. Iggy no perdió ningún detalle de lo que ocurría en el musical de Maluma, hasta el beso con la bailarina. Maluma, uno de los cantantes más esperados en la entrega de Premios Juventud, llegó por la tarde del miércoles al Watsco Center. El colombiano se presentó a ensayar su participación en la premiación, donde estará acompañado por la banda Piso 21. Maluma y Piso 21 interpretarán el éxito 'Me llamas', original de la agrupación colombiana. El sencillo se volvió tan popular que Maluma se incluyó en el remix que se lanzó de la canción. Las colaboraciones de Maluma se han colocado en los primeros lugares de las listas de popularidad. Además de ensayar la canción 'Me llamas', Maluma preparó un medley de sus éxitos. En el escenario se comenzaron a escuchar las notas de 'Chantaje', uno de los temas en los que colaboró para el nuevo álbum de Shakira. 'Chantaje' fue el primer sencillo del disco 'El Dorado' y Maluma apareció en el videoclip junto a la cantante. Después vino 'Vente Pa' Ca', la canción con la que Maluma y Ricky Martin cerraron el verano de 2016.

VER: Maluma rompe el silencio sobre el rumoreado video con Ricky. Esta colaboración le trajo a Maluma una ola de rumores, que tanto Ricky Martin como él han salido a desmentir. El cantante colombiano se mantuvo de buen ánimo durante los ensayos en Miami. Maluma llegó a la ciudad el pasado 3 de julio, después de volar desde Brasil. Su participación con Piso 21 no es la única sorpresa que Maluma tiene preparada.

The night of Premios Juventud, however, Maluma's performance, a medley of some of his greatest hits, didn't end with the full-blown kiss he had rehearsed the night before but rather with a mere brushing on the lips. Right after his performance, the Australian rapper presented the 23 year-old Maluma with the "Supersónico" award saying in English and broken Spanish "I'm so proud to be here, honoring a musician with so much talent, energy and of course, sensuality. In other words, he's super hot and his music is as hot as he is. It's my extreme pleasure to present the Supersónico award to my friend Maluma."

When the Colombian artist went up to receive the award from Azalea, however, they had an awkward embrace (at 5'10, Azalea is at least a couple of inches taller than him), and Maluma seemed to whisper something to her ear. As they walked offstage, Maluma took Azalea by her waist in true Latin gentleman fashion, something that didn't seem to sit well with the Australian artist.



Azalea's "cheeky" performance of 'Siwtch' -- her first appearance in the Spanish-language network -- was one of the night's most celebrated moments, with many comparing her to Jennifer Lopez.



Iggy Azalea estalló el termómetro de Premios Juventud al darse la vuelta en esta interpretación de 'Switch' Univision 0 Compartir