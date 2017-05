El príncipe William habla del dolor que le causó la muerte de su madre y del futuro que quiere para sus hijos.

In the most candid interview he has ever given, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to Alastair Campbell in the July issue of @BritishGQ, out Thursday. Link in bio for more. #PrinceWilliam #mentalhealth @heads_together (📸 #normanjeanroy) @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQmagazine #GQUK

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq) on May 29, 2017 at 2:32am PDT