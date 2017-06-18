publicidad
Russell Westbrook junto a su padre.
NBA

Estrellas de la NBA celebran el día del padre en las redes sociales

Desde Westbrook hasta Crawford celebrando con su papá, los jugadores de la NBA tomaron las redes sociales para celebrar en el Día del Padre.

Por: Univision
Russell Westbrook junto a su padre.

Estrellas de la NBA disfrutan en el Día del Padre:

Chris Paul

Eric Gordon son su papá

Hijos de LeBron el mandan un mensaje a su papá

Jamal Crawford


