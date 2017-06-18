Estrellas de la NBA celebran el día del padre en las redes sociales

Estrellas de la NBA disfrutan en el Día del Padre:

Chris Paul



Happy Fathers Day to the REALEST ONE out there ✊🏾 #CP1 pic.twitter.com/IvGC0JgZP2

Eric Gordon son su papá



Hijos de LeBron el mandan un mensaje a su papá



Jamal Crawford



Happy father's day to my father Clyde, and all the fathers around the world. Salute!! pic.twitter.com/merVIWkkRB

— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 18, 2017