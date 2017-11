David Lee, el prometido de Wozniacki, se retira después de 12 temporadas...

Incredible night last night celebrating @dlee042 retirement from the NBA with our friends and family! His career speaks for itself: 2015 NBA CHAMPION 2 time ALL STAR 2 team captain More than 11,000 career points Over 7000 rebounds Most importantly, why I am so proud of him, is because of the person he is, and how he has carried himself throughout his career. His professionalism, positive attitude and killer instinct will be a key contributor helping him along on this new epic journey! Dave you are such an inspiration, not only to me, but to all the people around you! I love you so much and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes us!

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:08am PST