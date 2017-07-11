publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT logo-...

Mattocks, Hernandez and Dwyer carry many hopes on their shoulders.
Copa Oro

Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT

Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT

The lackluster showing by Bruce Arena's boys against Panama casts important doubts for the rest of the tournament.

Por: Univision
Mattocks, Hernandez and Dwyer carry many hopes on their shoulders.
Mattocks, Hernandez and Dwyer carry many hopes on their shoulders.

By Morgan J. Wolf

The first round of group stage games in the Gold Cup is over. Unsurprisingly, most of the bigger teams like Mexico, Canada and Jamaica performed well; however, the host nation, the U.S., fared poorly against Panama, immediately casting doubt on the team’s outlook for the rest of the tournament.

Canada inaugurated the competition facing French Guiana. Unfortunately for the underdogs, Chelsea and France legend Florent Malouda was not allowed to play for the Guianeses due to FIFA regulations. They performed admirably, though, even giving Canada a scare after scoring two quick goals within two minutes in the second half as rain poured down to bring a previously dominant 3-0 score to 3-2. Fortunately for Canada, their savior came in the form of 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who became the youngest player to ever score in a Gold Cup match.

publicidad

Even better: Davies netted twice to make the score 4-2. He will be a player to watch for years to come as his speed is game-changing and his intelligence with the ball at his feet is akin to that of a player well beyond his years.

Alphonso Davies, el chico de 16 años, puso el 1-0 de Whitecaps sobre NY Red Bulls Univision Deportes Network

Mexico and Jamaica are both in Group C. They emerged victorious, though the victories didn’t come without a little pushback from their opponents. Jamaica played first against Curaçao, and put on a performance that was typical and expected of them. With fast-paced play, Jamaica was able to win 2-1 thanks to a goal from their star striker, Darren Mattocks. And of course, no Jamaican victory would be complete without a great performance by their star goalkeeper, Andre Blake, who made a few good saves to make sure that Curaçao couldn’t pull off an upset.

Mexico played second against El Salvador and staged a dominant performance. Throughout the game, El Tri dictated pace and controlled possession. Except for the one goal that El Salvador scored, Mexico was virtually untouchable. The unquestionable star of the match was Elías Hernandez, who had a hand in all three Mexican goals, scoring one and assisting on the other two. He monopolized possession and kept Salvadorian defenders on their heels with his unique combination of speed and skill.

Elías Hernández puso de volea el 2-1 sobre El Salvador Univision Deportes Network

Unfortunately, not every major team was victorious. The hosts, the U.S., put together a frankly embarrassing performance against a Panama team that they can’t seem to crack for some reason. The previous three meetings between the two teams ended in 1-1 draws, and this meeting was no different. But, honestly, the U.S. should have lost this game, and it was only thanks to missed opportunities by Panama that the Americans didn’t lose 3-1. Throughout the game, the American midfield looked disorganized and confused and the defense wasn’t much better either. The lone bright spot was striker Dom Dwyer, who scored the U.S.’s only goal of the game. He was incredibly effective with the limited amount of touches he had in the game.

Reflecting on the first round of group stage matches, it looks like these four teams will be productive through the rest of the group stage. One game to look forward to will be when Mexico and Jamaica face off in group play on Thursday. There are many positives to take away, but the U.S. could be in for a rude awakening in the knockout round if they can’t step up their level of play.

publicidad


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Goooolll!! Darren Mattocks mete el balón y marca para Jamaica 0:52
09 jul, 2017 | 08:43 PM
Goooolll!! Darren Mattocks mete el balón y marca para Jamaica
Highlights: Canada at French Guiana on July 7, 2017 3:50
07 jul, 2017 | 09:29 PM
Highlights: Canada at French Guiana on July 7, 2017
Contenido Patrocinado
En alianza con:
publicidad
Belleza deportiva Más
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Canad...
Sensación Deporte
Copa Oro sexy: ¿la rubia o la morena? Canadá y Costa Rica tienen un intenso cara a cara
Daniela Blade (@danielablade) es una espectacular modelo mexicana de 23...
Sensación Deporte
Daniela Blade: su belleza da para que nos pongamos la 'Verde'
Marisela Demontecristo en bikin
Sensación Deporte
Marisela Demontecristo, la chica sexy de El Salvador en medio de la Copa Oro
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT IRMA_...
Sensación Deporte
Copa Oro sexy: el apoyo de la espectacular Irma Gómez a su México lindo y querido
Rubia o morena no importa, Ellie Gonsalves es considerada una de las muj...
Sensación Deporte
Disfruta de la exótica belleza de Ellie Gonsalves
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Panam...
Panamá
Copa Oro sexy: ¿Tiene Panamá lo necesario para ser la campeona de Concacaf?
Natalia Marcos (@nataliasofiam) es una hermosa bailarina y modelo mexica...
Sensación Deporte
Ella es de las guapas de 'La Raya': Natalia y su amor por el Monterrey
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Hondu...
Sensación Deporte
Copa Oro sexy: ¿a quién eliges entre la seductora 'H' y la angelical 'pura vida'?
Isabel P&eacute;rez (@isaperez7) es una espectacular colombiana estudian...
Sensación Deporte
Isa Pérez y sus encantos 'cafeteros' que enamoran en Colombia
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Andre...
Sensación Deporte
Andrea Infante, la sensualidad entre las artes marciales mixtas y el modelaje
Paulina Hern&aacute;ndez (@lapaulinablog) es periodista digital, pero ta...
Sensación Deporte
Paulina Hernández, hermosa periodista colombiana y aficionada de lujo del Real Madrid
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Aleja...
Sensación Deporte
La viajera Alejandra Merlano, una diva del modelaje que anda sobre ruedas
Cindy &Aacute;lvarez Garc&iacute;a es la esposa del mediocampista colomb...
Sensación Deporte
La espectacular esposa de Matheus Uribe, el objetivo del América
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Ana L...
Sensación Deporte
Ana Laura Elizondo: la vaquera sensual que quiere hacer del mundo un lugar mejor
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT fabit...
Sensación Deporte
La intimidad de Alejandra Perez y una mezcla de pasiones entre el arte y deporte
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Adria...
Sensación Deporte
Su belleza pega como puño en la quijada: ella es Adriana Ayala
Más Deportes
La ficci&oacute;n rebas&oacute; a la realidad: Famosos que se vieron env...
Novelas
La ficción rebasó la realidad: Famosos que se vieron envueltos en un triángulo amoroso
Ni&ntilde;o inmigrante centroamericano en un centro de detenci&oacute;n...
Inmigración
Menores que recibieron amparo de la deportación están en la mira de ICE para expulsarlos de EEUU
Jorge Cancino
Agentes federales del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS).
Inmigración
Para el gobierno de Trump no hay excepciones: todos los indocumentados son blanco de deportación
Jorge Cancino
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT 20170...
México
Así prepara Osorio al 'Tri' en los entrenamientos ante su ausencia en Copa Oro
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT ochoa...
México
Primeras imágenes de la boda en Ibiza de Guillermo Ochoa
Rotaciones, lesiones y el bajo nivel de la Copa de Oro, las burlas princ...
Copa Oro | 2017
Los mejores memes del triunfo de México ante El Salvador
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Merca...
Fútbol
James al Bayern, Lukaku complica a Morata en Old Trafford y más del mercado europeo
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT danz...
Fútbol Europa
La danza de los millones: los traspasos más caros del mercado de verano
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Mex G...
Copa Oro | 2017
México debuta con triunfo tras gran actuación de Elías Hernández
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT Steev...
Copa Oro | 2017
Martinica gana y es líder de grupo
Promo Single item Comparador manual
Jugadores del TRI para la Copa de Oro y Copa Confederaciones 2017
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT 20170...
Fantasy
Los fichajes más importantes que se dieron en el Draft de la Liga MX
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT panen...
Fantasy
Panenka: Niños, no hagan esto en casa
Andrés Iniestra
Fantasy
¿Quién es Andrés Iniestra? El fichaje de Venados que se volvió una sensación en Internet
Balon de oro
Balón de Oro
Votación Balón de Oro 2017
Gold Cup looks promising for Concacaf’s powerful, except the USMNT 1.jpg
Liga MX
Estos cracks extranjeros de la Liga MX pegaron el salto a Europa
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Mubashra Uddin, de 20 a&ntilde;os de edad, quien arroj&oacute; a su hija...
Juicios
Acusada de matar a su hija recién nacida tras arrojarla de un edificio en Chicago recibe libertad condicional
¿Qué pasa tras la llegada de Leopoldo López a su casa? Lilian Tintori as...
Al Punto
¿Qué pasa tras la llegada de Leopoldo López a su casa? Lilian Tintori asegura que la lucha continúa
Policía de Stockton arresta a un hombre por posesión de drogas y armas
Univision 19
Policía de Stockton arresta a un hombre por posesión de drogas y armas
Este martes terminará el recogido de basura en Toa Baja
Univision Puerto Rico
Este martes terminará el recogido de basura en Toa Baja
Los cambios en la distribuci&oacute;n del bosque puede afectar tambi&eac...
Planeta
El cambio climático amenaza con transformar los bosques de Brasil en sabanas
Paul Ryan, en enero hablando sobre el aumento de las primas de los segur...
Mentira
Es mentira que de aprobarse Trumpcare, 22 millones eligirán no tener seguro de salud
Concluyen las labores de limpieza en Toa Baja
Medio Ambiente
Continúan las labores de limpieza en Toa Baja
'Despacito' está ayudando a la economía de Puerto Rico en momentos de cr...
Entretenimiento
'Despacito' está ayudando a la economía de Puerto Rico en momentos de crisis
The New York Times revela correos de Donald Trump Jr con un intermediari...
Política
"Me encanta", respondió Trump Jr. cuando le ofrecieron datos del gobierno ruso para perjudicar a Clinton
El videíto: A este hombre no le fue muy bien al hacer un 'photobomb' en...
Trending
El videíto: A este hombre no le fue muy bien al hacer un 'photobomb' en el video de su esposa
Ricardo Rosselló cara a cara con Rubén Sánchez
Gobierno
Ricardo Rosselló cara a cara con Rubén Sánchez
Reconstrucción de seno y consejos para lidiar con el rechazo de la pareja
Hoy
Reconstrucción de seno y consejos para lidiar con el rechazo de la pareja
Tomar café le ayudaría a vivir uno años más, según estudio
Edición Digital Miami
Tomar café le ayudaría a vivir uno años más, según estudio
¿Alguna vez te ha ganado la risa en un momento inapropiado? A nosotros s...
Despierta América
¿Alguna vez te ha ganado la risa en un momento inapropiado? A nosotros sí y aquí lo confesamos
Forenses presentan nuevas pruebas en juicio contra Cid Torrez por el ase...
Edición Digital Miami
Forenses presentan nuevas pruebas en juicio contra Cid Torrez por el asesinato de su esposa en Miramar
Exclusiva: Familia del fallecido estilista de Jenni Rivera tiene derecho...
Despierta América
Exclusiva: Familia del fallecido estilista de Jenni Rivera tiene derecho a indemnización, asegura su abogado
Más Entretenimiento Más
El Fashionometro, los mejor y peor vestidos de Premios Juventud 2017
Premios Juventud
El Fashionómetro: los mejor y peor vestidos de Premios Juventud 2017
Fresita casi termina despelucada después de esta intensa guerra de chistes
Despierta América
Fresita casi termina despelucada después de esta intensa guerra de chistes 😂
Luc&iacute;a M&eacute;ndez asegura no tener miedo de envejecer
Novelas
Lucía Méndez asegura ya estar envejeciendo
Clarissa Molina revela el secreto de su seductora presentación en Premio...
Premios Juventud
Clarissa Molina revela el secreto de su seductora presentación en Premios Juventud
"Jamás perdonaría una infidelidad", Laura Bozzo habla de su separación d...
Hoy
"Jamás perdonaría una infidelidad", Laura Bozzo habla de su separación de Cristian Zuárez
¡Se acabó! Aquí la historia de amor y desamor entre Laura Bozzo y Christ...
Hoy
¡Se acabó! Aquí la historia de amor y desamor entre Laura Bozzo y Christian Zuárez
Trucos de maquillaje para lucir perfecta en la playa y la piscina
Hoy
Trucos de maquillaje para lucir perfecta en la playa y la piscina
Arturo Vázquez confesó que la relación con sus padres, Isela Vega y Albe...
Hoy
Arturo Vázquez confesó que la relación con sus padres, Isela Vega y Alberto Vázquez, no es buena
"Desde marzo no ha aportado absolutamente nada", Julián Gil pagará multa...
Hoy
"Desde marzo no ha aportado absolutamente nada", Julián Gil pagará multa por no dar pensión a su hijo Matías
Hijos de Rogelio Guerra ya se despidieron de él y están preparados para...
Hoy
Hijos de Rogelio Guerra ya se despidieron de él y están preparados para cuando fallezca
Ana Patricia probó suerte llevando su talento de "cuenta chistes" detrás...
Despierta América
Ana Patricia probó suerte llevando su talento de "cuenta chistes" detrás de cámaras
9 telenovelas que no sab&iacute;as que hab&iacute;an tenido pel&iacute;cula
Novelas
9 telenovelas que fueron tan grandes que tuvieron película
¡Crecen rumores de romance! Gianluca Vacchi es sorprendido paseando en m...
Despierta América
¡Crecen rumores de romance! Gianluca Vacchi es sorprendido paseando en moto con Ariadna Gutiérrez
¿Realmente podemos ser "felices los 4"? Analizamos esta frase letra por...
Premios Juventud
¿Realmente podemos ser "felices los 4"? Analizamos esta frase letra por letra
Las fotos de Chyno y Nacho que nos hicieron creer que s&iacute; eran los...
Premios Juventud
¿Se odian o no? Así habló Nacho de Chyno en Premios Juventud
Raquel Sanz
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América