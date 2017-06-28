publicidad
Methodically, he takes notes in blue and red ink to work out his choices.
Copa Confederaciones

Outfoxing Löw would (forever) vindicate Colombian ‘Mr Nobody’ Juan Carlos Osorio

The highly questioned Mexico boss hails from a humble footballing career, like that of 'Jogi', whose tactics receive widespread acclaim everywhere.

Por: Univision
Osorio’s first once-in-a-lifetime opportunity came in the winter of 2014, when his Atlético Nacional de Medellín took on River Plate for the Sudamericana Cup. He crafted sophisticate systems and strategies, deployed wing-backs, deep-lying play-makers and false nines. He did everything possible on a chalkboard looking for continental (and personal) glory.

But was ultimately outfoxed in Buenos Aires by Marcelo Gallardo’s simple tactics: the magical left foot of Leonardo Pisculichi at corner-kicks, and a couple of headers by Gabriel Mercado and Germán Pezzella proved enough. River 2-0 Atlético Nacional. Final scoreline. Football had given Osorio a golden chance, and football itself took it away from him.

Three years later here is he again. In 2014, fellow Colombians received him as a courageous commander after a lost, but epic battle in a foreign field. Now, the massive camp of Mexicans who oppose his tenure at their national team will have the pillory ready should his controversial systems and strategies backfire against Joachin Löw’s squad in Sochi for the semifinals of the Confederations Cup.

Just like they backfired in the Chile 7-0 Mexico in last year's Copa América Centenario.

His management has sourly divided Mexican football between those who defend his complex discourse (and therefore claim to understand it) against uncultured fans and pundits; and those who attack that same discourse presenting it as all smoke and mirrors. The clash against the Germans, however, might unite both camps around a common understanding:

That, even considering missing names, the rival boasts better players. And perhaps a better coach too, unless the scoreline says otherwise.

Football therefore has given Osorio a second once-in-a-lifetime chance. Because, in football, when a decent side defeats stronger opposition all credit always goes down to dressing-room talk and chalkboard sketches. Defeating Germany at Osorio's eyes equals defeating Löw, the biggest personification of a Mr Nobody turned into undisputed World Champion.

Osorio knows the only way to beat Löw is outfoxing him. But how does someone outfox an astute tactician who himself has in the past used false nines, classic nines, wing-backs, deep-lying playmakers and all that stuff which is trendy and avant-garde and ultra-modern in the European game?

Marcelo Gallardo showed Osorio the way three years ago. The opposite to sophistication is sheer simplicity. Good defensive organization and less ambitious, but accurate passing. So far, however, simplicity happens to be a forbidden word in the vocabulary of this eccentric Colombian.

Make no mistake, the Mexico-Germany match is less about individual footballers than it is about game-planning and game-planners. It is Osorio’s chance to get the international acclaim he's been after for so many years as the other bench in Sochi will be occupied by international football's most modern tactician. It's that chance to be Mr Juan Carlos Osorio.

@CesarKickoff

