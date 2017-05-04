La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars Day

Hoy es 4 de mayo, o lo que es lo mismo "May the Fourth" - qué la fuerza esté contigo - de La Guerra de las Galaxias. Para muchas, muchas personas, el día de hoy es el más conocido como el Día de Star Wars.
Por temor a represalias de Mickey Mouse, la pandilla de JJ Abrams y el 81 por ciento del público americano, voy a alejarme de manifestar mi opinión personal sobre este asunto y en su lugar, simplemente retransmitirles que varios equipos de la NFL están celebrando #MayTheFourthBeWithYou en Twitter.
¡Echemos un vistazo!
Happy #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/W5NXIQucKh— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) 4 de mayo de 2017
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ko3GCHjhtD— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) 4 de mayo de 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/P1BtQ649bs— New England Patriots (@Patriots) 4 de mayo de 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/8xMnhRYkfr— Green Bay Packers (@packers) 4 de mayo de 2017
Respect the process, you must. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/bhQQ3NHEAS— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) 4 de mayo de 2017
Hey Bird Gang, #MayTheFourthBeWithYou today on #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/IHaxCBFVVL— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) 4 de mayo de 2017
Todd Gurley doesn't play on #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthBeWithYou (Film credit 🎥: @_flight17_ @FootballUGA) pic.twitter.com/OsX6Yxrc2s— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) 4 de mayo de 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/mvP0MbVR4b— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) 4 de mayo de 2017
Da force is strong with @The_Dream99. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/jbQInaPRhq— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) 4 de mayo de 2017
The Force is strong with this one.#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/7gw4H9Z2gL— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) 4 de mayo de 2017
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou, Duval. pic.twitter.com/HRO5RNGdnm— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) 4 de mayo de 2017