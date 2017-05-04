publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...

National Football League

El cumplea&ntilde;ero James Harrison fue caracterizado como Darth Vather.
National Football League

La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars Day

La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars Day

Varias franquicias subieron a sus redes sociales imágenes festejando el #MaytheFourthBeWithYou.

Por: Univision
El cumplea&ntilde;ero James Harrison fue caracterizado como Darth Vather.
El cumpleañero James Harrison fue caracterizado como Darth Vather.

Hoy es 4 de mayo, o lo que es lo mismo "May the Fourth" - qué la fuerza esté contigo - de La Guerra de las Galaxias. Para muchas, muchas personas, el día de hoy es el más conocido como el Día de Star Wars.

Por temor a represalias de Mickey Mouse, la pandilla de JJ Abrams y el 81 por ciento del público americano, voy a alejarme de manifestar mi opinión personal sobre este asunto y en su lugar, simplemente retransmitirles que varios equipos de la NFL están celebrando #MayTheFourthBeWithYou en Twitter.

¡Echemos un vistazo!

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Sorprendente salto mortal y doble atrapada de un novato de la NFL 0:17
04 may, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Sorprendente salto mortal y doble atrapada de un novato de la NFL
#100 Joey Bosa
03 may, 2017 | 08:30 PM
Top 100 Temporada 2017: Jugadores del 100 al 91
Contenido Patrocinado
En alianza con:
publicidad
Belleza deportiva Más
Al pugilista se le ha vinculado con hermosas mujeres. Cantantes, modelos...
Boxeo
Las mujeres del 'Canelo' Álvarez, el nocaut fuera del ring a Chávez Jr.
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
Kat Quinn, una sexy enamorada del yoga y el pilates
Antoinette Rojas (@antoinette_Amor) es una modelo peruana que tiene toda...
Sensación Deporte
Fanática de los Warriors y dueña de un sensual cuerpo, ella es la hermosa Antoinette
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
La insospechada relación de la sensual Sara Carbonero con Atlético de Madrid
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
Esta es la actriz de cine para adultos que podría meter en problemas a un crack de la selección brasileña
Mika Lovely (@mikalovely) es una dedicada modelo estadounidense, radicad...
Sensación Deporte
Mika, una de las más sensuales fanáticas de la Lucha Libre
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
Ellas abanderaron la hermosura de la Jornada 16 de la Liga MX
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
La espectacular razón del gran momento de Isco en el Madrid
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
Es una modelando y otra muy distinta practicando kickboxing: Madison Nagle
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
Una sensual escultura del capoeira llamada Talita Santana
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
El camino de Laura Monroy para ser un ángel por medio del deporte
Karen Carre&ntilde;o (@karencarrenoffical), como buena colombiana, es fa...
Sensación Deporte
Karen Carreño, una muestra de sensualidad colombiana y talento en el modelaje
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
La espectacular colombiana que cambió las pasarelas por los cuadriláteros
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
NBA
¿Frustración o fraude?: el matrimonio 'fantasma' de Kim Kardashian con una estrella de NBA
El Model Beach Volley Tournament es un evento que se viene desarrollando...
Sensación Deporte
El Model Beach Volley: suben a la red para rematar sensualidad
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Sensación Deporte
El amor de la despampanante Claudia Chaparro que le sirve para vivir su gran pasión
Más Deportes
En Portugal suspendieron cuatro años a un jugador por dar rodillazo a un...
Fútbol
En Portugal suspendieron cuatro años a un jugador por dar rodillazo a un árbitro
Así alabaron a Cristiano los periódicos de España y Portugal tras su tri...
Fútbol
Así alabaron a Cristiano los periódicos de España y Portugal tras su tripleta en Champions
David ‘Guaje’ Villa, todo un repertorio de goles y pases de fantasía
MLS
David ‘Guaje’ Villa, todo un repertorio de goles y pases de fantasía
Puños, patadas y empujones, así fue la impresionante pelea en la final d...
Fútbol
Puños, patadas y empujones, así fue la impresionante pelea en la final de la Copa de Rusia
El milagro de La Volpe, el corazón de las Águilas ha vuelto a latir
Liga MX
El milagro de La Volpe, el corazón de las Águilas ha vuelto a latir
Simplemente de otro planeta las 10 clavadas del mes de marzo
NBA
Simplemente de otro planeta las 10 clavadas del mes de marzo
La Liga MX es la segunda, detrás de la chilena, en la que más trasandino...
Liga MX
La Liga MX es la segunda, detrás de la chilena, en la que más trasandinos juegan
Kaká marca el descuento para el Orlando City ante el Toronto FC
MLS
Kaká marca el descuento para el Orlando City ante el Toronto FC
La 'Fuerza' está con los equipos de la NFL... así celebran el Star Wars...
Fútbol
Futbolistas vinculados con el oscuro mundo del narcotráfico
Sebastian Giovinco anota una joya de gol para Toronto FC
MLS
Sebastian Giovinco anota una joya de gol para Toronto FC
Leandro Carrijo abrió el marcador en la final del Ascenso MX con portent...
Fútbol
Leandro Carrijo abrió el marcador en la final del Ascenso MX con portente cabezazo
Sebastian Giovinco golpea de nuevo y aumenta la ventaja de Toronto
MLS
Sebastian Giovinco golpea de nuevo y aumenta la ventaja de Toronto
Honduras obtiene la victoria frente a Red Fire B en las finales de invie...
Univision Chicago
Honduras obtiene la victoria frente a Red Fire B en las finales de invierno de La Liga de Fútbol 5 de Mayo
Dominic Dwyer marca su segundo de la noche para el Sporting
MLS
Dominic Dwyer marca su segundo de la noche para el Sporting
Omar Tejeda engañó a Cirilo Saucedo y cambió el penal por el 1-1
Fútbol
Omar Tejeda engañó a Cirilo Saucedo y cambió el penal por el 1-1
Dominic Dwyer rompe el cero Sporting KC y Red Bulls
MLS
Dominic Dwyer rompe el cero Sporting KC y Red Bulls
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Trump y Ryan se mostraron complacidos tras la aprobaci&oacute;n del proy...
Obamacare
Cámara de Representantes aprueba proyecto de ley que busca desmantelar Obamacare
Eulimar Núñez
El senador Bernie Sanders ha sido uno de los m&aacute;s fuertes cr&iacut...
Obamacare
Por estos puntos los demócratas consideran "un acto de maldad" el intento de reemplazar Obamacare
Alfredo Ochoa
Esta es la cuantiosa suma que obtuvieron en el 2016 quienes hospedaron v...
Dinero
Esta es la cuantiosa suma que obtuvieron en el 2016 quienes hospedaron visitantes con Airbnb en Chicago
Cancelan las clases por el resto de la semana en North Lake College lueg...
Univision 45 Houston
Cancelan las clases por el resto de la semana en North Lake College luego del caso de homicidio suicido
La periodista de Univision 23 Erika Carrillo (derecha) report&oacute; ju...
Vivienda
Cómo tres periodistas impulsaron una ley que protegerá a los dueños de apartamentos en Florida
Lorena Arroyo
Este es el video de Ivanka Trump bailando con su hijo que se ha hecho viral
Trending
Este es el video de Ivanka Trump bailando con su hijo que se ha hecho viral
¿Dónde está Leopoldo López y en qué estado se encuentra realmente?
Crisis en Venezuela
¿Dónde está Leopoldo López y en qué estado se encuentra realmente?
Lili y Raúl intentaron aprender ruso junto a la talentosa Irina Baeva, ¿...
El Gordo y La Flaca
Lili y Raúl intentaron aprender ruso junto a la talentosa Irina Baeva, ¿cómo les iría?
Presidente Trump gana primera batalla contra el Obamacare
Noticiero Univision
Presidente Trump gana primera batalla contra el Obamacare
Maestros de la Escuela Chárter Passages harían huelga por las condicione...
Protestas
Maestros de la Escuela Chárter Passages harían huelga por las condiciones laborales y salariales
Los demócratas cantan "adiós" a los republicanos tras el voto para desma...
Noticias
Los demócratas cantan "adiós" a los republicanos tras el voto para desmantelar Obamacare
Un curso de inglés, la estrategia de estafadores para atraer a inmigrant...
Noticiero Univision
Un curso de inglés, la estrategia de estafadores para atraer a inmigrantes indocumentados con miedo a la deportación
Autoridades identifican al hombre que murió a manos de un policía de Austin
Tiroteos
Autoridades identifican al hombre que murió a manos de un policía de Austin
No, Trumpcare no disminuirá los costos de los servicios de salud
Obamacare
No, Trumpcare no disminuirá los costos de los servicios de salud
Yadira 'Pini' Villalvazo, presunta l&iacute;der de una c&eacute;lula en...
Actividad de Pandillas
'Diablos', socios de 'El Chapo' y rifles de guerra: lo que descubrió un operativo policial en San Diego
Isaias Alvarado
Activista y familias aseguran que hay abuso policial en detenciones sobr...
Denuncias
Activista y familias aseguran que hay abuso policial en detenciones sobre un tiroteo que dejó oficiales heridos
Más Entretenimiento Más
No es un muro fronterizo sino la reparación de una vieja cerca lo que se...
Noticiero Univision
No es un muro fronterizo sino la reparación de una vieja cerca lo que se está ejecutando en Arizona
¿Quieres alejar las malas energías de tu vida? Esta experta dice cómo ha...
Primer Impacto
¿Quieres alejar las malas energías de tu vida? Esta experta dice cómo hacerlo
Sigue la confusión en torno a la fe de vida que el gobierno venezolano d...
Noticiero Univision
Sigue la confusión en torno a la fe de vida que el gobierno venezolano dio de Leopoldo López
Ariadne Diaz
Celebridades
Ariadne Díaz pone un alto a las críticas sobre su cuerpo
Empoderar a la mujer es una de las temáticas en la novela 'La doble vida...
Primer Impacto
Empoderar a la mujer es una de las temáticas en la novela 'La doble vida de Estela Carrillo'
Mujer vive un calvario tras inyectarse una sustancia para mejorar su apa...
Primer Impacto
Mujer vive un calvario tras inyectarse una sustancia para mejorar su apariencia física
Erika Buenfil y Adrián Di Monte vivirán un amor prohibido
La doble vida de Estela Carrillo
Erika Buenfil y Adrián Di Monte vivirán un amor prohibido
Cuando la actitud lo es todo: Niña presume su prótesis con sus compañera...
Primer Impacto
Cuando la actitud lo es todo: Niña presume su prótesis con sus compañeras de escuela
Hijos de famosos
La Reina de la Canción
Te presentamos a los hijos de los líderes del regional mexicano
Conoce a María del Pilar nuestra reina Chicago
Vida Chicago
Conoce a María del Pilar nuestra reina Chicago
Salma Hayek sale a la defensa de su amigo Luis Miguel
Primer Impacto
Salma Hayek sale a la defensa de su amigo Luis Miguel
Detrás de cámaras 'El Chapo': Así se grabaron las escenas más impactante...
El Chapo
Detrás de cámaras 'El Chapo': Así se grabaron las escenas más impactantes del capítulo 2
Sandra Itzel
La Reina de la Canción
Sandra Itzel también es conocida como 'La Barbie'
Capítulo 6: #321Clarissa, los concursos de belleza casi acaban con el pe...
El Gordo y La Flaca
Capítulo 6: #321Clarissa, los concursos de belleza casi acaban con el pelo de Clarissa y hasta llegó a pensar que se quedaría calva
Luis Coronel tuvo problemas con su pasaporte y no pudo viajar a México
Hoy
Luis Coronel tuvo problemas con su pasaporte y no pudo viajar a México
Increíble pero cierto: esto es lo que Marjorie de Sousa le exige a Juliá...
El Gordo y La Flaca
Increíble pero cierto: esto es lo que Marjorie de Sousa le exige a Julián Gil