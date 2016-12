Participación de un equipo de baile texano en el desfile inaugural de Donald Trump genera controversia

The Strutters are excited to announce that they will be a part of the 2017 Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20th! The Strutters cannot wait for this once in a lifetime performance opportunity coming up in the next few weeks. There are also other performances that the Strutters will participate in during their trip to Washington D.C. and more details on those performances will be shared later on! #TXSTStrutters #TXST #TexasState #AYAYAY

A photo posted by Texas State Strutters (@txststrutters) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:49pm PST