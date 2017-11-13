Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix DFW
Escuchar Latino Mix DFW

Becky G says 'yes' to working with Miguel

Singer Becky G said she was "about to pass out" when she found out Miguel named her as someone he wanted to work with
Por:
Colleen Baker
13 Nov | 5:03 PM EST
Comparte

We may have just been responsible for one EPIC collab.

A few week ago, Grammy winner Miguel stopped by the Univision San Antonio offices to discuss his upcoming album. Then, during a Facebook Live, a viewer asked which artists he would like to work with in the future. After listing Beyonce and SZA as some women he would like to work with, MIguel then turned and asked the audience which Latin artist they would like to see him connect with. The name Becky G was thrown into the mix, and 'Adorn' singer said he would love to work with her.

We caught up with Becky at the Latino Mix Live event in Dallas last night. This was the first time she had heard that Miguel would like to work with her and reaction makes us think that this duet will actually happen!

Becky G says 'yes' to working with Miguel
Artículos Relacionados
  1. Sin Gloria y Emilio Estefan, no tendríamos hoy una Jennifer López, un Ricky Martin o una Shakira
  2. Se equivoca: Maluma contradice al papá de J Balvin con un mensaje camuflado en su nuevo disco
  3. "¡Te amo!", J Balvin se emociona con Daddy Yankee (y Bad Bunny ni te cuento)
  4. 16 presentaciones impactantes en Latin GRAMMY que es imposible olvidar
  5. Camila Cabello, Carlos Rivera, Bomba Estéreo y más: mira las estrellas que estarán en los Latin GRAMMY 2017
RELACIONADOS:Hip HopReggaetonMiguel