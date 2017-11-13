Becky G says 'yes' to working with Miguel

A few week ago, Grammy winner Miguel stopped by the Univision San Antonio offices to discuss his upcoming album. Then, during a Facebook Live, a viewer asked which artists he would like to work with in the future. After listing Beyonce and SZA as some women he would like to work with, MIguel then turned and asked the audience which Latin artist they would like to see him connect with. The name Becky G was thrown into the mix, and 'Adorn' singer said he would love to work with her.