Artista de Chicago crea una obra con un claro mensaje sobre el presidente Trump y el 'Russiagate'

What could this possibly mean? "LIAR" is ready for viewing just north of Trump Tower. (That's real gold by the way.) The goodie bag is attached to a post close by at 445 north state. Please post a pic if you nab it! Thanks again for playing along. #bachor #jimbachor #2017potholeartinstallations #2016potholeartinstallations #2015potholeartinstallations

A post shared by bachor (@jimbachor) on May 16, 2017 at 7:37am PDT