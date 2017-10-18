Descarga, Juega y Gana con ¡Unitería!

Por primera vez en la historia, Univision lleva el juego favorito de todos los latinos al mundo digital. Juega ¡Unitería! en realidad aumentada.

Descarga la aplicación completamente gratis a través de Google Play, Apple Store o Amazon.

Una vez la descargues, prepárate para ingresar a un mundo digital donde la meta será coleccionar tarjetas para llenar tu tablero de posiciones. Todas las tarjetas han sido colocadas virtualmente en diferentes puntos de la ciudad a si que planea tu ruta cuidadosamente.

Pero no te preocupes, que muchas tarjetas vienen con un regalo, así que si tienes suerte te tocara ganar al instante.

Lo mejor de todo es que si logras llenar tu tablero; ya se de forma horizontal, vertical, cuatro equinas o en cuadro, ¡automáticamente quedaras registrado para ganar varios premios!



El ganador recibirá: un par de boletos para el concierto Latino Mix Live en Dallas el 12 de noviembre, vuelo redondo para dos personas de Austin a Dallas, una estadía de una noche en el hotel W- Dallas Victory Hotel y una tarjeta de regalo Visa de $200. Al igual que una terjeta de regalo de $150 para El Rio Grande Supermarket.

Ojo, puedes llenar tu tabla de posiciones, y quedar registrado para ganar, hasta 5 veces al día.

Descarga, juega y gana con ¡Unitería!

Obtén más información en Univision.com/Uniteria



Reglas Oficiales

1. Nombre de la Promoción: El Gran Premio con Uniteria

NO ES NECESARIA LA COMPRA O EL PAGO ALGUNO PARA PARTICIPAR O GANAR. LA COMPRA NO MEJORARÁ SUS OPORTUNIDADES DE GANAR. INVALIDO DONDE PROHIBIDO.



2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision Austin with offices in 2233 W. North Loop Blvd., Austin, TX 78249 USA

3. Date of participation: The sweepstakes begins on October 18, 2017 at 6AM to November 3, 2017 at 11PM.

4. Eligibility requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older, citizens or legal residents of the United States and residents of Austin, TX with a Social Security Number and valid documents required for travel.

5. How to participate: There are two ways of participating for an opportunity to be registered for the Uniteria Grand Prize. The first way of is to download the Uniteria app on an active cell phone from the Apple Store or Google Play and completely blackout the Uniteria board with the game cards participants have been collecting in the application (participants can be registered up to 5 times per day). The Second way participants can register is through mail-in by sending their information before November 3, 2017 to the following address; 2233 W. North Loop Blvd., Austin, TX 78756 attention: Univision Marketing – Uniteria; and provide Name – Address – Telephone Number (participants may be registered up to 5 times per day through mail-in).



6. How many entries are allowed: Participants who play the Uniteria application can be registered up to 5 times per day; depending on how many times participant gets a blackout on the gameboards. Participants may be registered up to 5 times per day through mail-in).

7. Method of Selecting Winner(s): The Winner(s) will be selected at random from all eligible entries received through the Uniteria app and from those who mail their information in to the indicated address.

8. Date Winner will be selected: The Winner(s) will selected on or around November 6, 2017.

9. Method of notifying the Winner(s): The Winner(s) will be notified by telephone within Two (2) days after the selection decision.

10. Manner and date Prize must be collected: The Winner(s) must take possession of the prize in person by Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Univision Austin station 2233 W. North Loop Blvd., Austin, TX 78756 between the hours of 10am and 5pm (Mon-Fri).

11. Prize(s) and estimated Value: The Winner will receive (1) pair of tickets to the “Latino Mix Live” concert in Dallas, TX on Sunday, November 12, 2017; round trip airfare for (2) persons on coach from Austin, TX to Dallas, TX (Sunday, Nov.,12, 2017 – Monday, Nov.,13, 2017); a (1) night stay at “W Dallas Victory Hotel and Residences” (Sunday, Nov.,12, 2017); and a $200 visa gift card. Uniteria Grand Prize has an approximate retail value of $5,000.

The odds of winning depend on the number of participants. It is open only to citizens and legal residents of the United States of America who possess a social security number; travel documents valid within six (6) months before and after the proposed travel date. In the case the travel is outside the United States, any and all documents required for such travel, including but not limited to permits and visas will be the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and his/her companion. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the beginning date of the promotion were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or its parent company, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, or the service agencies or independent contractors of any of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of the winner for this sweepstakes; and (c) persons who are members of the immediate family of, or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.



All entry forms, if any, will become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned to entrants. Sponsor will not be responsible for entry forms that are lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, nor for entries that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inexact, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected phone calls, busy lines, or for incorrect or incomplete information. Entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, late, damaged, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use the information submitted to offer participant information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univision.com.

The travel as described herein will be in coach class. The winner and any guest, as it may apply, shall travel on the same itinerary and during the dates designated by the Sponsor. The airport, airline and hotel, if applicable, will be determined by the Sponsor at its sole discretion. If the travel includes accommodations, such accommodations will be in a standard room and at a location determined by the Sponsor. Changes will not be allowed once a reservation has been confirmed. Flights, connecting flights or airline tickets that are lost or stolen will not be replaced. Ground transportation to and from the airport, meals, room service, laundry service, gratuities, beverages, personal purchases, including souvenirs, telephone calls and any other miscellaneous expenses not specifically listed herein are the sole responsibility of the winner and his/her companion, as it may apply. Certain restrictions may apply. The estimated retail value of the airfare varies depending on the point of departure and current airfare rates. If the value of the actual prize is less than the estimated retail value, the winner will not be awarded the difference.



The decisions of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and guest, if there is one, may have to sign a release. In the event that the winner is ineligible; if the Sponsor cannot directly and personally reach the winner within the time specified in these Official Rules; if the winner is unavailable to travel during the specified dates and receive the prize; if the winner fails to return the necessary signed releases to the Sponsor as instructed; or if the winner does not claim the prize as indicated in these Rules, it will be deemed as if the winner rejected the prize, and the Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prize, winner(s) will be required to provide Sponsor acceptable identification and claim prize as instructed. The winner(s) may not substitute the prize for its cash equivalent or a credit. The prize will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Prize may not be assigned or transferred by winner(s). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this sweepstakes for any reason including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control that impairs the integrity of the sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. At its sole discretion, Sponsor may disqualify any person whom it considers to have violated the Official Rules or any element of this sweepstakes. Participants agree: (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor; (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor, and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries and independent contractors, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including but not limited to, advertising and promotion agencies, from and against any and all liability with respect to the acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the promotion, including but not limited to, travel related thereto.



All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, and each winner may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number to receive the prize. These Official Rules are governed by the laws of the State of the location of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

In the case there is online participation: Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.



If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

In the case there is text message participation: To send a text message, participant must own a mobile telephone with two way text messaging capability activated and service compatible with one of the service providers announced on air. Regular charges for messages and data may apply and may be reflected on participant’s monthly statement or deducted from pre-paid balance. Text messaging service may not be available in some of the areas or participation. For help text the word HELP. To cancel text the word STOP to the code announced on air.



ENGLISH VERSION OF THE “RULES” PROVIDED FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY. In the event of a conflict between the Spanish and English Rules, the Spanish Rules will govern.

