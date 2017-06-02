Protecting Tomorrow, Today "Year of The Student"

The Office of Attorney General Hector Balderas is hosting the 2017 Community Summit on June 12, 2017, at Hotel Albuquerque.

They have spots available for high school students (Juniors & Seniors).

These students will attend the Summit as special guests, receive cool giveaways and participate in their panel discussion titled, ‘Options After High School,' which could provide great insight for their future plans!

Students will have access to the entire day’s training, breakfast, lunch and afternoon refreshments, and meet with Attorney General Balderas.

In addition, the students will receive a certificate of attendance and receive promotional items from their sponsors and partners.

Students may register on the Summit website at

https://sites.google.com/a/nmag.gov/protecting-tomorrow-today/.

Jerri Mares is the Youth Participation Liaison for the Summit.

Please contact Jerri directly at

(505)717-3543 or by email at jmares@nmag.gov,

if you know of any students you think may benefit or would be interested in the opportunity.

If your student wishes to attend, please arrange for their transportation to and from the Summit venue at Hotel Albuquerque and send them with a signed photo release form

*Spaces are limited.