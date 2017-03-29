publicidad

"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening! kiss-973-pos-4c.png "The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening! kiss-973-pos-4c.png

&quot;The Fate of The Furious&quot; Advanced Screening
Eventos Locales

"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening!

"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening!

"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening!

Por: Univision
&quot;The Fate of The Furious&quot; Advanced Screening
"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening

On the heels of 2015's Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

publicidad

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray ( Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

&quot;The Fate of The Furious&quot; Advanced Screening
"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening
publicidad
Related Content
Kyle Meet &amp; Greet!
23 mar, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Kyle Meet & Greet!
The Arc of New Mexico
08 feb, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Annual Sprout Film Festival
publicidad
More news
Would you drink THIS type of beer? 0:48
Dana Cortez
Would you drink THIS type of beer?
IT Official Teaser Trailer
Classic Hip Hop
The IT Trailer Will Give You Nightmares Forever
Justice League - Trailer
Classic Hip Hop
Superman is missing from the new Justice League trailer
The Dana Cortez Show and Dice SoHo 19:09
98.5 The Beat
The Dana Cortez Show and Dice SoHo
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center...
Hip Hop
Cancer Patient Passes Away After Meeting Beyoncé
"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening! PancakePrankster.png
Hip Hop
Man Enjoys Breakfast in the Middle of the Street